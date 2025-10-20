What Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins said after historic performance vs. Dolphins
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is riding a high after scoring three touchdowns in the team's 31-6 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.
Judkins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, became the first Browns rookie to score three touchdowns in 25 years. He spoke about his performance after the game.
“It felt really good for our offense to get back on track and the coaches doing everything they can to put us in the best position to go out there and execute. So it feels good to come out of here with a win," Judkins said.
Judkins has record-breaking performance
With rain and wind in the weather forecast, Judkins knew he would be a featured part of the game plan during the week. It ended up resulting in 25 carries for 84 yards for Judkins, who felt well-prepared throughout the week going into the game.
“Any predicament puts yourself in the best position to go out there and prepare for that. During the week of practicing with wet balls and our coaches have been putting us in position to succeed," Judkins said.
It was the offense's best performance of the season, scoring more than 17 points for the first time this year. Judkins felt all three phases of the game were in sync throughout the contest.
“I think so, everybody on the offense is really good at what they do and can hold each guy accountable. Everybody does a great job and even today you see it on the film, everybody getting to those blocks and making plays on the field. So we played complementary football," Judkins said.
Now that the Browns have some momentum, they have to build off of it as they go into their next game against the New England Patriots, who have a lot of momentum themselves after winning four games in a row.
“As time goes on, you play more games, this is my first year in the league, you know, so just trying to get comfortable with a lot of different things and running different schemes. Just trying to go out there and execute to the best of my ability," Judkins said.
Judkins and the Browns will get back to the practice field this week with confidence as they get ready to face off against the Patriots, who have the potential to be one of the best teams in the AFC this season.