3 Free Agents the Browns NEED to Sign Before Week 1

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to part ways with almost half of their offseason roster and trim down to 53 players for the regular season, there are still some areas of concern that should be addressed by the front office.

Waiting to see which players are cut from other teams is a reliable strategy to add some depth to vulnerable positions, with the option of trying to get ahead of other suitors by swinging a trade for a desired target. Nonetheless, there’s still some attention-worthy names out there who remain unsigned.

Here are three current free agents that the Browns need to add before Week 1 of the regular season arrives.

Haason Reddick, edge

Yes, Reddick’s last couple of seasons have been a disappointment, tallying just 3.5 sacks over the course of 23 games -- 14 starts -- split between the Jets and Bucs, but this is the same guy that once stringed four consecutive seasons of at least 11 sacks while playing for three different teams.

The Browns are alarmingly thin at defensive end, even after adding Reddick’s former Philly teammate Derek Barnett. They saw a deal with AJ Epenesa fall through earlier in the year, and brought Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith to visit with the team more recently, just to have them opt to sign elsewhere.

Then, projected starter Alex Wright suffered an Achilles’ injury that will keep him out for the whole 2026 campaign.

Reddick might not be the hunter he once was, but he won’t bear the responsibility of being the No. 1 focus of the offense, as he would play a secondary role behind newcomer Jared Verse.

Kenny Moore II, cornerback

It’s strange that a guy like Moore is still unsigned this late in the year, but the man who was considered up until very recently as the best nickelback in the game remains unattached.

Cleveland is set on the outside with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but the rotation after them could need a boost. Moore would be an instant upgrade over Myles Harden, Tre Avery or D’Angelo Ross, while the team decides what to do with camp standout Michael Coates Jr., an undrafted rookie who’s suffered a couple injuries over the last couple of weeks.

Should any of the top two cornerbacks in Cleveland get injured down the line, the remaining personnel will have a hard time on gameday without at least one reinforcement.

Alexander Mattison, running back

Nick Chubb made all the sense in the world here, but after announcing his official retirement a few days ago, he’s off the table. Cleveland could now turn to Alexander Mattison, a career complementary back capable of taking some of the load off Quinshon Judkins shoulders.

Mattison won’t be expensive and is coming off a four touchdowns season with the Raiders. Even if his career yard-per-carry average (3.9) isn’t much better than Judkins’ (3.6), Mattison is very reliable in pass protection, a key factor when looking for a backup running back.