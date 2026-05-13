Browns Fans Should Prepare for Double Embarrassment With Netflix ‘Quarterback’ Announcement

The Cleveland Browns quarterback struggles have been well documented since 1999.

But now, Browns fans might have to brace themselves for a double dose of embarrassment as two former quarterbacks will appear in season three of Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries.

Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco will join Jayden Daniels and Cam Ward as the four quarterbacks selected to appear in this season’s Netflix series.

The series premieres on July 14 after following these four quarterbacks last year. It’ll almost certainly document Mayfield’s brutal feelings towards the Browns as well as Flacco’s trade within the division after five bad starts with the Browns.

Mayfield and Flacco set to appear on Netflix

Cleveland’s 2018 No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield, and the Browns have a tricky relationship. The Browns bailed on him before his fifth year in 2022 when they traded three first round picks and $230 million for Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has been outspoken about the trade, expressing that he felt blindsided by the team’s attempt at an upgrade.

"I feel disrespected. I feel like I've given them everything I have," Mayfield said on a podcast in 2022.

Two years ago, he told Pat McAfee that he “felt shipped off like a piece of garbage” following his time with the Browns.

Mayfield hit rock bottom following his departure from Cleveland. His time with the Carolina Panthers led to his release, when his football career was momentarily revived by Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. The 31-year-old has found a career turnaround with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing a three-year deal worth $100 million back in 2024. He’s entering his final year of that deal with the Buccaneers.

Undoubtedly, the way Mayfield feels towards the Browns will be rehashed on Netflix. His time in Cleveland shaped his story, and there’s almost no way that it won’t be discussed in the docuseries.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 just weeks after general manager Andrew Berry signed him to the practice squad. The team had dealt with a season-ending injury to Watson, and Dorian Thomspon-Robinson was taking a beating as a backup. But Flacco kept the season alive, winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year and leading the Browns back to the playoffs for the first time since Mayfield beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

Flacco’s magic ran out in the wild card round against the Houston Texans, where he threw back-to-back pick sixes. That offseason, the Browns never even offered him a contract, and decided that Jameis Winston would be a more serviceable backup to Watson.

One year later, the Browns were without Winston and Watson and reunited with Flacco, who started the first five games of 2025. But he was unable to rekindle the magic of Cleveland’s playoff run and was consequently shipped to the Cincinnati Bengals.

During his time starting for injured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Flacco found a bit of that magic once again, finding success throwing the football to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while the Browns cringed their way through six starts from Dillon Gabriel, who was just as bad as Flacco was.

Browns fans will have to embrace as the last two quarterbacks that appeared in the playoffs for their team, Mayfield and Flacco, recount memories in Cleveland. While this series unfolds on Netflix, the Browns will be reminded of their perpetual uncertainty at quarterback as Watson will be competing during the final year of that dreadful contract against Shedeur Sanders, who the team selected in the fifth round and started seven games last season.