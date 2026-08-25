Deshaun Watson Struggles in First Practice as Browns’ Starting Quarterback

The Browns held their first practice after deciding to make Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

According to clips shared on social media, it didn't go well for the $230 million quarterback.

A Rough Stretch

Watson took the field for the first time as the newly named starter, working exclusively with the first-string offense during Monday’s practice.



The Browns reported multiple red-zone touchdown passes as well as key completions to Harold Fannin Jr. However, other media members showed a different side of Watson’s game.

Deshaun throws a pick on one snap, has to scramble on the next, then a missed back shoulder throw on the near sideline. This is why they practice. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 24, 2026

Daryl Ruiter reported a particularly rough three-play stretch in which Watson threw an interception, was forced to scramble, and missed a back-shoulder throw near the sideline. It was reminiscent of Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, when Watson completed just 5 of 12 passes and threw another interception.

Verse Wreaks Havoc

Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland also chimed in with clips of would-be sacks on the Browns' starting quarterback:

#Browns DE Jared Verse getting to the QB multiple times during today's practice. pic.twitter.com/IkSNcJOT6T — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 24, 2026

Because it was practice, there is no way to know whether the plays would have resulted in actual sacks. Still, watching Watson repeatedly come under pressure was not an encouraging sight for Browns fans already frustrated by his performance and comments following Saturday’s preseason game.

A Failed Catch

The practice clips all came to a head when Alisson Toro-Lagos of the Akron Beacon Journal shared a video of a miscued pass in which she joked that Watson was throwing her the ball:

#Browns Deshaun Watson throws it my direction but I fail to catch it pic.twitter.com/XQrqrk3uLU — Alisson Toro-Lagos 🇨🇱 (@atlTVnews) August 24, 2026

Of all the clips to surface from Monday’s practice, Alisson’s gained the most traction. That was likely due to both her caption and how badly the apparent miscommunication made the pass look.

The Always-Assumed Fallout

This is what the fallout from the decision to start Deshaun Watson was always going to be. Media members and fans alike were never going to embrace the decision to start a player whose acquisition cost the franchise three first-round picks and $230 million, especially after Watson produced at a subpar level and then criticized fans for booing him.

The relationship between Watson and Browns fans is volatile; some members of the fan base cheered when he ruptured his Achilles, after all. At the same time, the Browns organization is doing Watson and their fans no favors by continuing to force a relationship that neither side seems to want at this point.

And if the Browns continue to force that relationship, more viral clips and negative reactions will continue to surface.