How Todd Monken’s Quarterback Decision Impacts Browns’ Skill Positions

Not only does Todd Monken’s decision to start Deshaun Watson affect the fans' attitudes, it will also affect the skill position players’ production.

Although Watson and Shedeur Sanders play similarly, as in both hold on the ball too long and have been inconsistent with accuracy through training camp, the offense as a whole looks completely different.

Running backs

Running back Quinshon Judkins will struggle to be able to gain yards past the line of scrimmage as defenses will not respect the downfield passing game. Watson does not push the ball downfield and when he has, it has not been accurate. The defense will stack an extra linebacker near the line of scrimmage to ensure that they will not get beat by Judkins. In the first preseason game, Judkins had nine yards on four carries versus the Chicago Bears backups.

Even in the preseason, the Bears defense did not want to get gashed by the run and sold out to stop it, which they did versus the Browns starters.

However, running back Dylan Sampson may thrive in an offense led by Watson. Sampson is better in space and getting around the edge. As the defense sells out to stop the run and Watson’s inability to throw middle to deep range, there will be a lot of screens. Sampson is excellent at catching the ball out of the backfield, evidenced by his 43 yard catch and run off a screen from Watson in the first preseason game. The Browns may be in second or third and long plenty in his starts, which will be conducive to employing the running back screen play.

Watson’s tendency to hold the ball long can lead to late dump offs to the running backs. The problem is that the dump offs come at or behind the line of scrimmage and the longer Watson extends the play, the more time the defense can hone in on the running backs looking for a lane.

As the running game struggles, the receivers will be leaned on to thin out the defense.

Wide receivers

The Browns first-round receiver, KC Concepcion is best with the ball in his hands. He will receive a lot of wide receiver screens just to get the ball out of Watson’s hands quickly and into the playmakers hands as fast as possible. He is really good at catching the ball in stride and making yards after the catch. The ball needs to be accurate to allow him to do that and Watson tends to leave the ball high, low, or behind the intended receiver. The Browns might not be able to utilize Concepcion’s big play ability.

Receiver Denzel Boston may benefit from Watson starting. Watson can throw to a high point to him and he is a big target that can be seen when the play breaks down. “I think Denzel has shown that when he’s at the boundary, [he can go get] contested catches,” described Monken. Boston will benefit on back shoulder throws that are designed to be released early when the cornerbacks’ back is turned toward the quarterback.

Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond may struggle in an offense led by Watson. Jeudy is quick and can find open spaces in the middle of the field, but he struggles with catching the football when plays break down. If Watson does not find him early in a route, he may struggle getting seen and making a contested catch. Bond is used to stretch the field and Watson keeps the ball close to the line of scrimmage.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. will have plenty of opportunities for receptions. Watson uses the tight end as a safety outlet. Fannin Jr. is a big target in the middle of the field and if the ball arrives accurately then he can be a big pressure valve for the offense.

Not only does Watson starting affect the players on the field, it can also affect them off the field. If Watson starts in Cleveland, then he will probably be met with a shower of boos after calling out the fans following last Saturday’s preseason game. Pressure will mount to make plays to silence the critics at Huntington Bank Field. The skill position players are young and the noise will be tough to tune out. The decision to start Watson will not just test the skill players’ usage, but also test how much pressure the young core can handle.