KC Concepcion Showed His Versatility in Cleveland Browns Preseason Debut

In the game’s first 22 minutes, Concepcion had three catches for 27 yards, one carry for 14 yards and a touchdown, and a 31-yard punt return.

He played a key part in the Browns’ only two scoring drives of the game: Concepcion’s 31-yard run following the Bears’ first offensive drive of the game helped set up a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt for the first points of the game, and then Concepcion ran in a 14-yard touchdown on a jet sweep the next possession.

His 72 all-purpose yards led the team.

KC Concepcion: 72 All Purpose YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC in his NFL debut



27 REC YDS • 14 RUSH YDS • 31 PR YDS pic.twitter.com/t6Gzf41clH — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 15, 2026

"We were trying to do a number of things offensively," Monken said after the game. "First and foremost, we were trying to get some of our skilled guys' touches. So, you could see the explosiveness, whether it's the punt return or the fly sweep that we got it to. So, I'm happy for him. He's worked awfully hard, and he got a few opportunities and made the most of them."

Deshaun Watson agreed, saying that Concepcion will make a lot of plays all over the field for the Browns.

"He's a very talented player," Watson said of Concepcion. "He is going to make a lot of plays for this team, and he's going to continue to just get better as the more time he plays and gets those reps, and gets out there, and once you know coaching schemes play to get him the ball, he can be very dangerous."

Concepcion has been a do-it-all playmaker throughout his time playing football, most recently in college.

Before transferring to Texas A&M for his junior season, Concepcion totaled 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons at NC State. He also ran for 356 yards and two scores on 60 carries and completed 2-of-4 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown as well. Concepcion was named a Freshman All-American in 2023 and a first-team All-American in 2024 with the Wolfpack.

As a junior with the Aggies, he filled up the stat sheet. Concepcion notched 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, 10 carries for 75 yards and a score, and had 19 punt returns for 456 yards (18.2 yards per return) and two touchdowns. He was named a consensus All-American following his lone season at Texas A&M.

Concepcion was selected by the Browns with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 draft. One of the top receivers throughout the draft process, the 5-11, 190-pounder has already proven to be one of the top wideouts in Cleveland.

It’s early, but it appears Concepcion, along with fellow rookie Denzel Boston, could start for the Browns in the season opener (and beyond). The pair would be one heckuva one-two punch as rookie wide receivers as Cleveland looks to improve its offense and could potentially build around players such as Boston and Concepcion.