Joe Royer Vouches for Brendan Sorsby As ‘First-Round Talent’ Amid Browns Buzz

Rookie tight end Joe Royer caught almost 80 passes from Brendan Sorsby at Cincinnati before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following the draft, Sorsby has dominated headlines as he’s entered a treatment facility due to a gambling addiction. If he's ruled ineligible to play college football ahead of the June 30 deadline, the supplemental draft would be Sorsby's cleanest path to the NFL. The Browns could express interest in Sorsby if he enters the supplemental draft. Top NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay named the Browns as a team to watch for Sorsby.

Following Saturday’s rookie minicamp session in Berea, Royer vouched for his former quarterback.

“I firmly believe that he’s a first-round talent,” Royer said. “He’s got all of the tools that make up a successful quarterback. He’s a hell of a player. He’s big, he’s quick, he’s got the arm strength, he’s smart as well.”

Royer teamed up with Sorsby once the 6-foot-5 tight end transferred to Cincinnati from Ohio State. There was an immediate connection between the two, as Royer finished his Bearcats career with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons with Sorsby as his quarterback.

Speaking with reporters in Berea on Saturday, Royer acknowledged Sorsby’s off the field situation and said that he’s thinking about his former quarterback, stating that the sky is the limit for the 6-foot-3 dual threat QB.

What if the Browns ask Royer for his assessment of Sorsby?

“I would say the film shows the type of player he is,” Royer said. “He’s got a big arm, he could make any throw out on the field… he’s big, he’s quick, he’s smart, I feel like he processes the game pretty fast.”

Royer said that Sorsby has all of the tools that make up a first-round quarterback. He said that he’s thinking about his former QB and hopes that Sorsby could get something figured out.

Browns rookie TE Joe Royer caught 900+ yards from Brendan Sorsby at Cincinnati.



He endorsed Sorsby, who could be heading to the supplemental draft:



“I firmly believe he’s a first round talent.” pic.twitter.com/4ptUNIfHee — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

Would the Browns actually pursue Sorsby in the supplemental draft?

Under general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns have become a place for second chances. In last year’s draft class, Berry took fliers on a few prospects with troubled backgrounds. It paid dividends, as the team had the most productive rookie class in the entire NFL.

The Browns have already done plenty of work on Sorsby. Remember, they begin scouting prospects, especially quarterbacks, years before a player actually becomes draft eligible. They drafted a tight end that caught over 900 yards from Sorsby over these last two seasons, so it’s plausible that they liked some of what they saw on tape.

Of course, the Browns would need to be confident that Sorsby’s treatment for his gambling addiction will be successful before entertaining him in the supplemental draft. The NFL’s anti-gambling policy is very strict, and it’s possible that Sorsby would start his NFL career with a suspension for this sports betting investigation from his time in college.

But the Browns might decide it’s worth the risk, especially if they believe they will be too talented to secure a top quarterback with the first few selections in the 2027 NFL Draft. They’ve returned much of their top-ranked defense from last year and retooled their entire offensive line while adding playmakers like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Adding Sorsby in the supplemental draft would mean that the Browns wouldn’t need to be concerned about their draft position in 2026. Under new head coach Todd Monken, the Browns could develop a winning culture with a bigger, dual-threat quarterback waiting in the wings.

The Browns already have one of Sorsby’s top pass catchers in Royer, so it’s a situation that bears monitoring.