Denzel Boston Already Bringing Needed Size and Physicality to Browns WR Room

BEREA -- It’s been quite some time since the Cleveland Browns have had a big wide receiver.

When the team selected Denzel Boston at No. 39 overall, Browns head coach Todd Monken explained that the team was looking for a wide receiver who could be a size matchup, especially in the red zone, which the team did not previously have.

At 6-foot-4, Boston is the biggest wide receiver that the Browns have had in quite some time. Even Braylon Edwards and Josh Gordon were only 6-foot-3. Throughout the first two days of rookie minicamp, Boston flashed as he caught passes from sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green for the first time in a Browns uniform. Boston’s size is noticeable on the field, especially compared to the other receivers in Berea.

Following his first two practices of rookie minicamp, Monken said that Boston’s big catch radius is what you immediately notice.

“He does have quick feet getting off the line of scrimmage, you can see that,” Monken said after Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice. “He does a really good job getting in and out of breaks for someone with his length… seeing him move around, you can really see his skillset.”

Browns head coach Todd Monken said Denzel Boston’s catch radius is what you notice about the rookie WR in his first two practices: pic.twitter.com/iEgapNFV9H — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

Boston embracing a big need for the Browns

Boston gives the Browns a different archetype of wide receiver. In the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they selected KC Concepcion, another sub-6-foot receiver. But pairing veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy with Concepcion’s twitchiness and Boston’s big frame give the Browns a new-look receiving tandem.

“I think it’s just going to bring a problem for the defenses,” Boston said about teaming up with Concepcion. “You have two different types of guys to cover, not only that, those two guys are very explosive.”

During the second round of the NFL Draft, Andrew Berry called Boston to inform the big Washington wide receiver of his selection. He told the rookie he wants him to bring a “bully ball” mentality to the Browns. Boston said once the Browns put the pads on later this preseason, he’s looking forward to setting the tone and playing a physical brand of ball, the way that Cleveland’s general manager had envisioned.

Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston said he prides himself in bully ball as a bigger wide receiver.



“When we get the pads on, that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.” pic.twitter.com/vd4712tQ3W — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

“I’m physically dominant when I play this game of football,” Boston said. “Especially when it comes to blocking, that’s one thing that I pride myself in a lot, really.”

In terms of filling an immediate need as a bigger wide receiver for the Browns, Boston is excited for the opportunity.

“It’s exciting, I get to just come and join a team, compete for a job and play ball,” Boston said on Saturday. “I think it’s just going to be a fun time and a dream come true to be honest.”