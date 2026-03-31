10 Reasons Why Cleveland Browns Shouldn't Start Deshaun Watson in 2026

It certainly seems like the Cleveland Browns have warmed up to starting Deshaun Watson in 2026.

Maybe this turns out to be similar to the team gassing up Travis Hunter before last year’s NFL Draft just to trade the No. 2 overall selection, but right now, everyone is talking about Watson.

On Sunday at the annual NFL meetings, Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed that the team is open to letting Watson compete with Shedeur Sanders. On Monday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam echoed head coach Todd Monken’s comments at the NFL Combine, suggesting Watson could get the benefit of the doubt since he was once a top five talent in the NFL.

Haslam walked back his “swing and a miss” comment about the trade from last year, stating that Watson would have an opportunity to be a “home run” if he’s named Cleveland’s QB1.

Here’s a list of reasons why the Browns shouldn’t start Watson.

1. Production hasn’t warranted commitment

Watson has not looked anything close to the same quarterback that he was during his time in Houston.

During his first three seasons with the Browns, he was oftentimes injured. But even when he was healthy?

Watson was laughably bad, wildly inaccurate, danced into sacks and looked completely confused in a Browns uniform.

2. Availability issues

Watson has only finished 19 games for the Browns since the controversial trade that brought him to Cleveland in 2022.

He voluntarily sat out the entire 2021 campaign. In 2022, he was suspended for 11 games. In 2023, he was awful until he broke his shoulder. In 2024, he was just as bad as he was in 2023, and then ruptured his Achilles tendon twice. He missed the entire 2025 season rehabbing the ruptured Achilles.

There’s no realistic way that the Browns believe Watson, who is now 30, can stay healthy for a 17 game season.

3. Financial sunk cost

The Browns have restructured Watson’s contract four times since the trade in 2022.

Following the 2026 season, the Browns would be able to release Watson with a post-June 1st designation, wiping their hands clean of this mistake once and for all.

Making the decision to “start Watson to get something out of the contract” is how franchises stay stuck in the mud forever.

At some point, you have to separate a bad investment from future decisions. The Browns have a way out from this contract, and they should take it.

4. The uncomfortable “what if?”

Similarly to the financial sunk cost, what happens if Watson plays well?

At the league meetings in Arizona, Berry said “there’s no rule” that would stop the Browns from extending Watson again.

But is that really what anyone wants? Look at Sam Darnold’s $100 million deal with the Seahawks. It was worth it because he won a Super Bowl in Seattle.

But would the Browns be willing to make that same commitment to Watson, with all of his baggage and injuries, just because of one above average season?

5. Opportunity cost

Every snap that Watson takes in 2026 is a waste of time.

Those reps should be going to Shedeur Sanders, who showed some flashes during his seven starts with the Browns.

Even though Sanders might not be Cleveland’s long-term answer either, giving Watson’s snaps to younger quarterbacks should be the path forward for the Browns.

6. Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt

Not concerned enough about Watson’s three big injuries and two full seasons away from football since he led the league in passing in 2022?

Just a reminder that the Browns will need to play both Trey Hendrickson’s Baltimore Ravens and T.J. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers defense twice this upcoming season. Sounds disastrous for an injury-prone QB who loves getting hit unnecessarily.

7. Nobody else would do it, why should you?

If the Browns release Watson following the 2026 campaign, 31 other organizations would reject bringing him in.

He hasn’t been good in six years and comes with a major public relations hit. The NFL is supposed to be the ultimate copycat league. Why would the Browns start someone who could be playing in the UFL next season?

8. Resetting the identity of the franchise

It’s a new era with Monken. Even though some might believe that the former Ravens offensive coordinator can fix Watson following Kevin Stefanski’s firing, the injury issues and time off suggest otherwise.

If the Browns roll with Sanders or another young quarterback, it at least ousts the stench of the Watson trade.

9. Doesn’t match Cleveland’s roster

The Browns have a defense ready to contend for a Super Bowl, especially since they claim they aren’t trading Myles Garrett.

If that’s the case, then the plan should be to build up the offense in 2026 by fixing the offensive line and adding playmakers while figuring out a long-term quarterback plan in 2027.

Watson no longer fits that timeline.

10. Fan fatigue

At the end of the day, the NFL is supposed to be an entertainment business.

The vast majority of Browns fans don’t want to see Watson on the field ever again. As the team plans a very expensive stadium move to Brook Park, they shouldn’t offend Browns fans any longer.