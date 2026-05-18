Which Browns Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

With rookie minicamp in the rearview mirror, OTAs are officially here for the Cleveland Browns.

First-year head coach Todd Monken will get a look at his entire rookie class combined with the veterans on Cleveland’s roster during OTAs. Remember, this stage of OTAs is still voluntary. However, the voluntary OTA session will conclude with a mandatory minicamp that runs from June 9-11.

Here’s a few storylines that matter, and a one that won’t.

Quarterback competition heats up

The Browns will be honing in on their quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders over the next few weeks.

Monken has stated that in a perfect world, he’d like to have Cleveland’s starting quarterback identified by the end of mandatory minicamp in June. Unlike last season, there’s a good chance that Cleveland’s starting quarterback job will be locked up before the Browns even report to training camp later this summer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Monken has “hit it off” with Watson, who appears to be the early leader in this competition. The 30-year-old quarterback is entering the final year of his $230 million contract from 2022, and it sounds like he could have a bit of an inside track to start Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sanders will need to catch up in these voluntary OTA sessions as well as mandatory minicamp by being diligent in all phases of the game, from the practice field to the classroom, which the Browns have already spent plenty of time in, installing Monken’s new offense before they’re allowed on the grass.

Who starts at center?

This offseason, Browns general manager Andrew Berry did a remarkable job of retooling Cleveland’s offensive line.

The team traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for right tackle Tytus Howard, and then added Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson once free agency opened. Spencer Fano was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, and Monken has already stated that he’ll start at left tackle.

While Jenkins most recently played center for the Green Bay Packers, he could be better positioned at guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

That would leave Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer with a battle between Luke Wypler and rookie fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford. Wypler was injured in Cleveland’s regular season finale, and had spent the first few veteran practices off to the side with trainers.

If Brailsford gets the starting nod, the Browns will start two rookies on their offensive line. The Browns will start whatever they believe is the best offensive line combination. The key for Brailsford will be proving that despite his smaller stature, his athleticism and versatility could make him a fit to start at center in Monken’s offense.

Parker Brailsford was one of @NickPedone12's biggest winners from rookie minicamp. #DawgPound



"I think this dude could start. This guy could be the starting center for your Cleveland Browns."



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GayqqpQOfx pic.twitter.com/HDNv8pBdQs — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) May 13, 2026

Two UDFAs that could actually make the team

Don’t sleep on defensive end Spencer Fano and cornerback Michael Coats Jr. as options to make the Browns as undrafted free agents.

Under Berry, the Browns have become a place for undrafted free agents to thrive. Fano and Coats both received somewhat sizable undrafted free agent contracts, which could give them an inside edge of making the team.

If Fano and Coats can make splash plays in rotation with Cleveland’s veterans, it’ll further prove to Berry and new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg that they’re worth keeping around.

Myles Garrett’s attendance

Certainly, this will be discussed again, as Garrett wasn’t a participant in Monken and Rutenberg’s first voluntary practices with the team. He’s been spotted at Cleveland Cavaliers games, but has yet to attend a practice with his new head coach and defensive coordinator.

But this doesn’t really matter much.

Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL. Of course, it would be nice if he showed up. However, under former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Garrett was never a fixture of the voluntary offseason activities. And it never impacted him.

For example, last year, Garrett skipped voluntary OTAs and still made NFL history by breaking the single-season sack record and winning his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. The Browns insist they aren’t entertaining a trade for Garrett, so his attendance, or lack thereof, shouldn’t really be worth the outrage it’ll undoubtedly be met with.