Analyzing Pros and Cons for Grant Udinski As Cleveland Browns’ Next Head Coach

The Browns are set to interview Grant Udinski, the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Friday. Udinski had a virtual meeting with the Browns last week, but this will be his first in-person interview with the team.

Udinski captured the attention of many fans after the Jaguars had an outstanding season, finishing 13-4. While much of Jacksonville's success can be attributed to first-year head coach Liam Coen, Udinski also played a significant role in contributing to the Jaguars' achievements.

It certainly seems possible that Udinski could become the head coach of the Browns. There are some pros and cons to Cleveland potentially hiring him.

Positives for the Browns' hiring Udinski

One advantage of hiring Udinski is that he's an offensive-minded coach. Over the past decade, the NFL has seen a shift towards teams favoring offensive-minded leaders to guide their organizations. Much of this change can be attributed to Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, who took the league by storm in 2017.

It's pretty straightforward how NFL teams manage to win at an elite level each season. They either have a franchise quarterback like Josh Allen or a highly skilled, offensive-minded head coach. Since the Browns haven't found a franchise quarterback since 1999, they might have a better shot at getting lucky and discovering a talented head coach.

Out of the 14 teams that reached the postseason this season, nine had head coaches with an offensive mindset. The five teams that didn’t all have a franchise quarterback or a quarterback who will be in the Hall of Fame one day.

Another compelling reason for the Browns to consider hiring Udinski is his experience working with prominent NFL head coaches. He served under Matt Rhule with the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021, and he also worked alongside Kevin O'Connell with the Minnesota Vikings and Coen with the Jaguars.

Everyone seems eager to discuss hiring someone from the McVay coaching tree, even though Udinski never actually worked for McVay. Both O'Connell and Coen benefited from his mentorship. Udinski had the opportunity to learn from two McVay disciples who have found success as NFL head coaches, and he could apply the knowledge he gained from them to the Browns.

Negatives for hiring Udinski

Given that Udinski is just 30 years old and has limited NFL experience, there are a few potential downsides to him coaching the Browns.

Age is just a number, but being 30 and an NFL head coach for a franchise that hasn't had a sustainable winning culture since the 1980s is a tough challenge. Udinski might not have enough life experience, let alone NFL experience, to turn around the Browns.

Another concern regarding the Browns potentially hiring Udinski is that he hasn't called plays at the NFL level. Although he served as the Jaguars offensive coordinator, it was Coen who handled the play-calling. If the Browns are looking to hire Udinski for his offensive mind, then he should be the one calling plays on Sunday.

The Browns have several options in their coaching search. Still, Udinski, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, or Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase will likely be chosen for the position.