Browns coach delivers head-turning comment on Deshaun Watson's role in practice

It's been over a week since the Cleveland Browns opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Deshaun Watson as he looks fully healed from his torn Achilles injury last year.

Some have wondered how the Browns would handle the quarterback situation now that Watson is practicing again. For now, rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will start the rest of the season with rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel as the backup. Watson will remain inactive for now, but he seems to be catching the coaches' attention.

Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave gave an update on Watson's progress in practice to the media. Musgrave had a very telling quote about Watson's impact at practice.

"It's great to have him out there. He's been a pleasure to be around. I don't know where we'd be without him."

Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave said Deshaun Watson is doing more this week than last week in practice.

Watson's tenure has been less than stellar since joining the Browns in a trade back in 2022. In only 19 games, he has completed just 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Throughout Watson's time in Cleveland, the team has been plagued by injuries and disappointment on the field. He's gone 9-10 as the starting quarterback, with his only good season coming in 2023, when the Browns started 5-1 with Watson at quarterback. Still, even then, he only completed 61% of his passes with seven touchdowns to four interceptions.

The benefit of having Watson in practice and working out is that he might be able to help Sanders and Gabriel out in their development as quarterbacks. Watson might not be able to show them as much since his play has declined, but there is still a lot of knowledge he can share that can help the two rookies.

For now, the Browns need to figure out if they have a franchise quarterback in Sanders first, as he has earned his chance to play. He's coming off the best game of his career, with over 300 passing yards and scored four total touchdowns in the 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders is showing steady improvement each week, which is not the case for Watson, who is trying to revive his NFL career and might be on his last legs. Watson is expected to be back in 2026, so he will at least have a shot at taking back his starting quarterback job next summer.

The Browns have a complicated situation at quarterback, but they seem to be happy to have Watson practicing with the team. Whether that changes anything about the franchise's future remains to be seen.