Cleveland Browns Propose Potentially Dangerous NFL Rule Change

The Cleveland Browns like to say that they are aggressive in everything they do.

This offseason, that even relates to submitting potential rule changes to the NFL for their review.

The Browns are no strangers to submitting rule changes. Last year, they voted on key issues including the tush push while submitting their own proposal to permit clubs to prepare kicking footballs (“K-Balls”) before game day, similar to the process permitted for game footballs.

Cleveland Browns new rule change proposal revealed

On Thursday, a report on ProFootballTalk linked the Browns to another rule change proposal.

The Browns have proposed an amendment to Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the NFL Constitution & Bylaws “to allow draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.” The current limit (which isn’t articulated in the Constitution & Bylaws) is three years.

This change would require 24 votes to pass. It’ll be discussed and voted on in March, but could be tabled until the league’s meetings in May.

If this change is approved, teams would be able to trade draft picks five seasons away. This offseason, the Browns will have the right to start trading 2029 selections. They were the first team last year to trade a 2028 selection, when they acquired offensive tackle KT Leveston from the Los Angeles Rams.

Hypothetically if this rule was approved, the Browns would be able to trade 2031 draft picks as early as this offseason.

For an aggressive organization like the Browns, that could be dangerous. They controversially paid the hefty price of three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson. That trade failed.

But this rule change would allow the Browns, and all 31 other organizations, to take even bigger swings each offseason. Teams would be able to lean into pushing their chips into the center of the table when they believe they have a Super Bowl window, but the rebuilding process without future draft picks could be damaging.

While Berry’s cap space manipulation skills kept Cleveland above water, there’s no denying that not having three first-round choices hurt the Browns. They assumed that Watson would be talented enough to overcome gaping holes on their offensive line and wide receiver room. With three extra first-rounders to build their team, the Browns might not be in as bad of a spot as they found themselves heading into this offseason offensively.

It’ll be fascinating to see if other NFL clubs jump on board with this proposal. Berry loves trading, and Haslam has deep pockets. It makes sense that the Browns were the team to propose this idea, but their own failed blockbuster trade might scare off other teams from hopping on board with this idea.

