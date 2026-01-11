Cleveland Browns request interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday and have been searching for a replacement ever since.

The Browns have already interviewed a few candidates, including their internal coordinators in Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees.

But the Browns will be casting a wide net, meeting with external coordinators and proven head coaches next week.

The latest name on the list is Nathan Scheelhaase, who is the passing coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams – not their offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase, 35, joined the Rams in 2024 as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2025, Rams head coach Sean McVay promoted Scheelhaase to the team’s pass game coordinator, working under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in Los Angeles.

Browns now have requested a head coach interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. pic.twitter.com/nxO3tZxMtl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

Obviously, Scheelhaase does not call plays for the Rams. Neither does his boss, LaFleur.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam are casting a very wide net. They now have 12 known candidates.

Prior to working with the Rams, Scheelhaase worked as an offensive coordinator for Iowa State.

The Browns will also meet with fellow unproven candidates. Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde will also interview for Cleveland’s vacancy.

Next week, most fans will become focused on the proven candidates that the Browns will try and meet with, including ex-Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Scheelhaase’s relationship with McVay and the high-octane Rams offense makes him an attractive candidate for the Browns, who will be investing heavily in their own offense this offseason.

Berry admitted during Monday’s press conference that the Browns could have a different list of candidates than other teams. Namely, he stated that the Browns were the only team to meet with Stefanski seven years ago. Scheelhaase fits that mold. Even though he’s a fast rising candidate, teams

But fixing the offense absolutely has to be the focus.

“I own the results the past two years,” Berry said. “I own it entirely and ownership evaluates every one of us in the operation on an annual basis. I’m no different. And I am grateful that they feel like I’m the right person to lead us through this transition period and that’s where all my focus, energy and dedication is going to be.”

Scheelhaase will not seem like an immediate upgrade from Stefanski, but the Browns are committed to their wide search in order to lead the organization through this transition period.