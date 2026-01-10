Cleveland Browns making their Jim Schwartz stance known in head coach interviews

The Cleveland Browns have interviewed five head coach candidates since firing Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

The team is set to meet with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel next week, and will interview Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as well.

But the Browns got the ball rolling by interviewing their own coordinators, Tommy Rees and Jim Schwartz, for the head coach opening on Thursday.

Now, the team is making their stance on Schwartz known to other candidates.

The Browns are reportedly telling candidates that they prefer to keep Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Browns want Schwartz in Cleveland

After Cleveland’s dreadful five win season, superstar defensive players Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward both endorsed Schwartz as the next head coach of the Browns. While he had an opportunity to make his own case for head coach, it certainly sounds like the Browns want him around the organization no matter what.

Schwartz was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. The Lions were 29-52.

In his two seasons as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, the Browns have had a top ranked defense. Schwartz has gotten the best out of Garrett, who made NFL history when he broke the single-season sack record against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 30-year-old pass rusher is also set to win his second consecutive NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns have also met with Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their vacancy. They also met with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was Freddie Kitchens’ OC in 2019, also interviewed.

Next week, the Browns will focus on John Harbaugh, who is expected to be interested in meeting with the team. The legendary 63-year-old coach spent the last 18 seasons with the Ravens, but grew up a Browns fan in Toledo. Harbaugh will be in high demand, and is expected to prioritize just a few teams.

They’ll also meet with McDaniel, who was fired by the Dolphins on Thursday.

McDaniel worked in Cleveland under Kyle Shanahan in 2014 as the wide receiver coach. Shanahan tasked the young position coach to construct the infamous slideshow about why he should be let out of his contract for a lateral move to the Atlanta Falcons as their coordinator.

Ultimately, McDaniel followed Shanahan to Atlanta after that presentation.

But the Browns have long admired the offensive-minded McDaniel, and could dream to pair him with Schwartz.

Cleveland’s head coach vacancy might not be as bad as some might think. While they didn’t invest a premium first-round pick into a quarterback like Cam Ward or Jaxson Dart, the Browns have two first-round draft picks and the best defensive player on the planet in Garrett.

Garrett’s coach, Schwartz’ is expected to return for now.