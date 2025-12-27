Five questions ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle in Week 17 at home.

The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win, so the Browns have a chance to play spoiler. Ahead of the matchup, we spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers On SI contributor Jack Markowski to learn more about the Steelers and their current state of affairs.

The Steelers are one win away from winning the AFC North after three straight victories. What is the secret behind their recent success?

Pittsburgh's passing offense has come alive over that stretch, but the run defense is perhaps the biggest reason for their turnaround. They held De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins to 63 yards on the ground in Week 15 before holding Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions to just 15 rushing yards last week.

Rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon, who returned from a three-game absence in Detroit, has been instrumental to their success when healthy in that facet of the game, and the rest of the defense has essentially followed suit.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon warms up for a game against the Cleveland Browns. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What was your biggest takeaway from the last time the two teams met in Week 6?

It was pretty clear even then that Dillon Gabriel wasn't the answer at quarterback for the Browns either in the short- or long-term. He had just 221 passing yards on 52 attempts and seemed flustered throughout the game. The outcome likely wouldn't have changed if Shedeur Sanders was behind center that day, but there's no doubt that he's better served to play ahead of his rookie counterpart.

What’s one matchup you are looking forward to watching?

It's Myles Garrett vs. Dylan Cook, hands down. Garrett, as has been well-documented, is sitting at 22.0 sacks and just needs a half of one to tie Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, who won't play once again after undergoing surgery for a partially collapsed lung two weeks ago, for the single-season record.

Cook, on the other hand, is the Steelers' fourth-string left tackle who made his regular season debut against Baltimore in Week 14 and has played at a high level since entering the starting lineup due to a litany of injuries at the position. It goes without saying that Garrett's one of the best players in the NFL, but Cook is no slouch despite his limited experience.

If the Steelers were to lose to the Browns, what would be the reason why?

Pittsburgh could potentially run into some issues throwing the ball despite its steps forward in that area during its winning streak, which may ultimately help Cleveland come away with an upset win. Without DK Metcalf, who was suspended for the final two games of the regular season, as well as Calvin Austin III, Aaron Rodgers is going to have to rely on the likes of Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kenneth Gainwell, among others, to pick up the slack.

Facing a Browns defense that's among the best in the league, the Steelers may have some serious trouble moving the ball through the air with a limited group of skill position players.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Cleveland is a tough out, evidenced by a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, but I'm still leaning in favor of the Steelers here. I'll predict a 20-16 victory for them as they clinch their first AFC North title since 2020.