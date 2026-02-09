Myles Garrett Gives Bold Claim About Shedeur Sanders Being Cleveland Browns Starter

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation did not get any easier to understand last season, with the signing of Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, and then drafting two rookie quarterbacks. Cleveland nearly tried everything to find a signal-caller that could lead their offense to some sort of success.

Now, leading into next year, they have made some decisions about that future. Flacco is gone, Pickett is gone, rookies, Dillon Gabrie,l and Shedeur Sanders remain in the room alongside Deshuan Watson. So what is the Browns' plan at quarterback for next season?

Reigning defensive player of the year, Myles Garrett, was asked if Shedeur was the guy for Cleveland while on a panel with Packers star Micah Parsons.

“That’s who we’re looking at as the guy,” Garrett started. “We’re gonna give him a shot to prove that he is the guy, we’re not gonna give anyone that title until they go out there and earn it.”

“He was the last person to be on the field, and he showed some flashes, so we’re gonna give him an opportunity to show what he can really do, uncork the ball.”

Shedeur started the final seven games of the season for the Browns, passing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Shedeur’s flashes of what kind of quarterback he could be for Cleveland came in week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In that game, he passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown on the ground. It was Cleveland’s only passing output of 300+ yards all season, and the highest passing total for a Browns quarterback in a game since Jameis Winston almost threw for 500 yards against the Broncos last season.

Parsons also asked Garrett if Watson was going to have a chance at the starting job this year, but Garrett seemed to back Shedeur in favor of Watson.

“I feel like everyone on the roster is gonna get a shot, he (Shedeur) was the last guy on the field, so he’s gonna get first serve, Deshuan, whoever else is on the roster is gonna get a real look.”

While Garrett did not talk about Gabriel at all, him saying that everyone is going to get a real look points towards the possibility of anyone in that room starting. If we’re being honest, that should not surprise Browns fans, because they are used to having multiple QBs start a game in a season.

According to Garrett, he believes that Shedeur will get the first shot to be the Browns' starter with how he played and the fact that he was the last quarterback to start a game for Cleveland.