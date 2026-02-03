Former Browns Consultant Mike Vrabel Shares Valuable Lesson He Learned Last Season

After Mike Vrabel’s consulting contract with the Cleveland Browns expired last season, he became the hottest head coach candidate in years.

The league felt as if the former NFL Coach of the Year winner got a raw deal during his time with the Tennessee Titans. He took a year to reset with the Browns, joining his hometown team as a consultant and advisor to the coaching staff.

But by the end of last year’s three-win debacle in Cleveland, Vrabel was working as a fill-in offensive line coach and had a visible presence in the team’s facility and on the practice field.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Vrabel, who is credited with turning around the New England Patriots in just one season, reflected on what he learned from his time in Berea during an opening night interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

Mike Vrabel has spoken about last season with the Cleveland Browns being a valuable reset for his career.



I asked him exactly what he learned in Berea last season.



“Being around players is so critical… you can’t lose sight of that.” @BIGPLAY pic.twitter.com/iapHUjE0n4 — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 3, 2026

“The thing I learned the most about last year is that there’s nothing that I want to do more than to coach this football team,” Vrabel said. “Being around players is so critical and the connections that you make – you can’t lose sight of that no matter how long you’ve been a head coach.”

After the Patriots hired Vrabel, he confessed at the NFL Combine that there were never serious conversations about him joining the Browns following his consulting contract. However, it could have been wise to leapfrog those conversations, as Vrabel was hands-on coaching his hometown team.

Of course, the Browns didn't have promising young quarterback Drake Maye, who Vrabel wanted to coach during his second stab at being a head coach. But as we know, the Browns would win just five games the following year and fired head coach Kevin Stefanski immediately following the season.

On their path to the Super Bowl, Vrabel’s Patriots dominated the Browns 32-13 in late October. Prior to that matchup, the Akron native spoke about his positive experiences in Cleveland.

“I enjoyed working with Kevin [Stefanski], the offensive staff, Tommy Rees and Chad [O’Shea],” Vrabel said. “I played with [special teams coordinator] Bubba [Ventrone]. So, a lot of good young coaches. Jim Schwartz — I had a really good relationship with Schwartzy.”

According to NFL analyst Adam Archuleta, Vrabel reimagined his defensive scheme during his one season off from being a head coach. Throughout the season, the Patriots varied their defensive personnel on a weekly basis, something Schwartz does in Cleveland.

But Vrabel’s biggest takeaway from his time in Cleveland didn’t have to do with x’s or o’s. It didn’t have anything to do with wide nine defensive schemes. Instead, Vrabel was reminded that connecting with the roster is what is most important when it comes to being a head coach.

“Finding ways to make connections with the players is important,” Vrabel said.

