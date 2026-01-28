The Cleveland Browns Make Surprise Pick for New Head Coach in Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their new head coach.

After a lengthy and extremely thorough coaching search that lasted 24 days, finally the white smoke is becoming visible at the Berea compound.

The Browns are reportedly hiring Todd Monken as their head coach, in a somewhat surprising turn of events. Monken, who would be rejoining the team for his second stint, was widely considered as the least favorite candidate to land the gig among the three reported finalists.

ESPN Sources: the Cleveland Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach.

Monken, who originally served a one year tenure as the Browns offensive coordinator in 2019, is now set to become the team’s 19th full-time head coach. He would succeed Kevin Stefanski, dismissed after six years and the team’s only two playoff appearances since coming back into existence in 1999.

The Browns put their sights on Monken from the very beginning of their search, being one of the first outside candidates interviewed after VCleveland met with former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz first. Monken was also one of the first candidates to get a second interview, right after Schwartz, who was one of the other two finalists with a higher chance of getting the top job, along with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, according to multiple reports.

Monken was also heavily linked with a move to the New York Giants, following John Harbaugh to become his offensive coordinator, the same position he held under Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Cleveland never gave up on Monken, despite multiple reports signaling that the Browns were focusing on other candidates.

The Browns latest head coach search now comes back full circle to Monken, a coach the team is already very familiar with. There was plenty of drama in between, as well. At least four candidates asked to be removed from consideration during the process, one which reportedly made the interviewees take a series of uncommon steps including personal essays and homework, according to reports.

How did Todd Monken fare during his first stint with the Browns?

Not really well, to be honest. Monken was the team’s offensive coordinator under then head coach Freddie Kinchens. The team finished with a 6-10 record and Kinchens was fired after just one season at the helm.

However, Monken was able to reinvent himself with a three-year stay at Georgia where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, playing an integral part in two National Championships for the Bulldogs.

After that, Monken found his way back to the NFL, where he joined the Ravens and helped quarterback Lamar Jackson earn his second Most Valuable Player Award after the 2023 season.

Now, Monken will be tasked with making the Browns relevant again, and in order to do so, he now faces the monumental challenge of determining who will be the Browns starting quarterback in 2026.

But for now, the first order of business for the crucial 120-day timeframe set by principal order Jimmy Haslam seems to be done: finding “the right coach.”