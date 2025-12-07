How Kevin Stefanski, Browns coaching ruined Shedeur Sanders masterclass vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns lost to the worst team in the NFL.

But polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an impressive outing against the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 364 yards and two touchdown passes, rushing for another touchdown and throwing one interception.

With a chance to manufacture an epic comeback, Sanders laced a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Unfortunately, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees decided to take a red-hot Sanders off of the field for the two-point conversion and the Titans stuffed a botched wildcat play with Quinshon Judkins taking a direct snap.

Immediately after that decision, the FOX broadcast crew ripped into the decision to take Sanders off the field, as the fifth-rounder was finally in a groove and had just scrambled for a touchdown run on the drive prior.

The Browns wasted a stellar performance from their rookie quarterback against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Now, they will have to face the music about their decision to take him off the field.

It wasn’t a great day for the special teams, either. But that has become commonplace. The game opened with a massive Titans return, and in the fourth quarter, Corey Bojorquez had a punt blocked. It was the first time Tennessee had successfully blocked and recovered a punt since 2012.

Earlier in the week, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone subtly threw general manager Andrew Berry under the bus when he refused to take accountability for the four gaffes on special teams against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

In Week 14, it was another special teams disaster that led to short field position and easy points for Tennessee.

Defensively, the Browns were not great. The absence of Malik Collins was certainly felt. Mason Graham, who was questionable late in the week, was not a factor. Myles Garrett recorded one sack, meaning that he needs three more over the final four games to secure his single-season record in NFL history.

In league circles, Stefanski is reportedly a coach to watch if the Browns decide to fire him. While Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has not indicated that he is looking to make a coaching change, there is no debating that his head coach is starting to cost the team opportunities to win games.

After Sanders scrambled for a fourth quarter touchdown, the Browns decided to attempt a two-point attempt, as they’d need one to win the game. An under center snap was mishandled and the Titans recovered. On the next attempt, Judkins didn’t pitch the football and the play was blown up.

Had the Browns just kicked two extra points, the game would have been tied at 31 and could have gone into overtime.

The Browns had a young quarterback play tremendously well on Sunday, but Sanders was robbed of the chance to win the game because he was not on the field for the determining play.