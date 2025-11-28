How the Cleveland Browns could benefit from San Francisco 49ers in trap game

Everything about Week 13’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers screams “trap game.”

And that has nothing to do with polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will be making his first home start at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

While 49ers defensive coordinator admitted there’s not much tape on Sanders, this is a classic let down spot for San Francisco.

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the 49ers are yet to have their bye week. They have to fly across the country to a blustery Cleveland, where temperatures are projected to be well below freezing. The 49ers, who are coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, will have their bye week after this matchup with the Browns.

While injuries have stacked up in San Francisco, the bigger concern will be quarterback Brock Purdy’s struggles. The fifth-year quarterback is finally healthy but his eight touchdown passes to seven interceptions have some folks wondering if he’s a better option than veteran backup Mac Jones.

Bad weather forecasted in Cleveland should only benefit the Browns against a west coast opponent.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have gotten tremendously creative with their inexperienced rookie quarterbacks, bringing out the Wildcat offense with standout running back Quinshon Judkins.

“It makes you really defend in the run-specific looks of all 11,” Rees said. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of success here in the package.”

While the 49ers also have a talented, dynamic back in Christian McCaffrey, Judkins’ experience playing in the cold at Ohio State served him well as he helped the Browns power through a bad weather game against the Miami Dolphins earlier this season.

Nationally, all eyes will be on Sanders in this matchup. The rookie quarterback passed his first test, helping the Browns defeat the Las Vegas Raiders behind 209 passing yards and one touchdown. Saleh’s 49ers are a much better defensive team, which was thought to make for quite the test for the fifth-round quarterback.

But with high wind gusts in the forecast, it will be another good opportunity for Rees and Stefanski to slowplay things with their high ceiling quarterback, leaning on a stout run game to get the job done. Not to mention, Myles Garrett has six games to record five more sacks and make NFL history.

Playing good defense and running the football should be enough for the Browns to protect their home turf.