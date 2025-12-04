Kevin Stefanski defends special teams struggles, keeps Gage Larvadain as starter

The Cleveland Browns' special teams unit struggled all season long, but this past weekend certainly felt like the final straw.

In the Browns' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-8, the special teams side of things was the main issue for the team, as rookie Gage Larvadain muffed a punt, they allowed a 66-yard return and kick returner Malachi Corley ended up downing a kick return at the five-yard-line. The loss pushed Cleveland down to a 3-9 record.

While they weren't the only reason why the Browns lost, they were a major reason.

But, Sunday was just another edition to a long list of blunders the team has had on both sides of the ball for special teams. Back in Week 1 they missed a field goal and extra point, in Week 2 a punt was blocked, in Week 4 they allowed a punt return for a touchdown and in Week 10 they allowed both punt and kick returns for touchdowns.

The Browns special teams unit is currently ranked as the fourth-worst in the NFL.

To many, it's been surprising to see the special teams unit not see any changes. They still have the same kicker, punter and returners since Week 1.

"It feels like I have the support of the head coach, GM, and the ownership," Special Teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said. "Those guys have been very supportive. I think they definitely understand that we've lost guys in training camp."

On Thursday, Dec. 4, the Browns held a press conference with Ventrone, who echoed the comments he previously made and supported the overall team decision to stick with Larvadain as the team's punt returner.

"I think for what our roster looks like, Gage is the best option," Ventrone said.

Despite a big muffed punt against the 49ers, both Kevin Stefanski and Bubba Ventrone said rookie Gage Larvadain will keep punt return duties.



"I think for what our roster looks like, Gage is the best option," Ventrone said. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 4, 2025

Larvadain has 16 returns on the season for 142 yards with a long of 44. He's shown the ability to break off big-time plays, but has had a couple of small hiccups.

At least for now, though, his job is safe.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, when addressing the general concerns earlier this year of what the special teams groups have done, continued to echo his faith in Ventrone.

"I have a ton of faith in Bubba," said Stefanski. "I have a ton of faith in our special teams. We have to be better – that’s the case. There are ways that we can try to be better. We’ll continue to coach our guys hard; we’ll continue to give them the techniques to use.

"But I trust our guys, I trust that we’ll get back to work."

Next up, Cleveland will prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday, Dec. 7, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.

After various special teams blunders, thing's will look to rebound against a one-win Titans squad.