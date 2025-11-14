NFL insider believes Browns could be in the running for Kyler Murray
After the nightmare of dealing with Deshaun Watson over the last few seasons, the Cleveland Browns will most likely be looking for relief by finding another starting quarterback.
ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler had some interesting comments on one starting quarterback in the league who might soon be looking for a new home: Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray. After seemingly losing his job to Jacoby Brissett, Fowler thinks Murray could be looking for a new team in 2026.
"I'm leaning toward Murray not sticking in Arizona in 2026. Multiple teams will likely have quarterback openings, including the Jets and Browns."
Murray has been the leading man in Arizona since the team selected him number one overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. While Murray doesn't have a winning record as the starter, he has won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, made the playoffs in 2021, and been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and 2021.
Murray currently holds a 38-48-1 record as a starter in the regular season and lost his lone postseason start in 2021. He's completed 67.1% of his career passes for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns to 60 interceptions. Murray has also added 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.
This season has been a nightmare for Murray as he has gone 2-3 as the starter before being placed on IR. Brissett appears to be the starter for now and could be the rest of the season, leaving the Cardinals in an awkward position with Murray.
Of the options the Browns will have at quarterback, Murray could end up being the best one. While the team would like to make it work with Watson, he has torn his Achilles multiple times, and when he has played, he has looked like the shell of what he once was during his Houston Texans days.
Murray instantly gives the franchise a 28-year-old quarterback who is gifted at being able to throw and run simultaneously. His 5-foot-10 stature has been a concern for him, and he has struggled with staying consistent; however, he's a playmaker when given the proper tools.
There's a chance in Cleveland that Murray could succeed, as he has a great running game, thanks to rookie Quinshon Judkins. The problem will be a lack of wide receivers to throw it to, despite having Jerry Jeudy and rookie Harold Fannin Jr. as the top targets.
The Browns still have to make a decision about Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders and whether they are the right options to move forward with. It's clear that Watson is not the man of the future at quarterback, so Murray would at least give them a security blanket at quarterback for at least the next two or three years.