Ranking Cleveland Browns next steps ahead of 2026 offseason

The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of questions to answer when their regular season concludes against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The Browns are 4-12, firmly in the basement of the AFC North. They used 2025 as an evaluation year, getting a look at both mid-round rookie quarterbacks as well as a defense that looks ready to contend in the NFL Playoffs.

Fixing the offense will be Cleveland’s No. 1 priority this offseason. Their defense is headlined by Myles Garrett, who blasted the Browns during his public trade request last offseason.

But much of what Garrett said was true. The offense isn’t built to contend with no clear plan about improving while the defense has consistently been one of the most dominant units in the NFL.

So what are next steps for the Browns? It’ll be up to the ownership group led by Jimmy Haslam to make plenty of decisions. Let’s rank those decisions by level of importance.

1. Make a decision about head coach Kevin Stefanski

Despite some absolutely ugly blowout losses in the middle of the season, the Browns kept Stefanski around to complete another wasted season.

It feels like last year’s three win debacle followed by a season where the Browns only won four or five games will not be enough to keep Stefanski in Cleveland. However, in recent weeks, the team has shown a bit more heart and fight, including Week 17’s upset win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The issue with Stefanski is that he’s an offensive minded coach with one of the worst offenses in football over these last two seasons. While polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes, Stefanski was hesitant to even put him on the field, according to some reports.

Stefanski’s supporters would argue that he doesn’t have enough talent to work with. While that’s partially true, it feels like someone needs to be held accountable for the lack of success.

2. Hire a new coach

It goes without saying, but once the decision is made about Stefanski, it’s time to fire up the coaching carousel once more. Haslam hasn’t had the opportunity to search for a new coach in six years. According to reports, Browns general manager Andrew Berry is expected to be involved in deciding the next chapter.

Expect a wide search, potentially including internal candidates like offensive coordinator Tommy Rees or defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Even if they keep Stefanski for one more season, major changes need to be made.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea need to be replaced.

3. The QB plan

The Browns have been wandering the desert in search of their quarterback since the franchise returned in 1999.

Maybe they have something in Sanders, who Berry has been supportive of. Regardless, fifth-round rookies typically don’t get an entire leash after seven up-and-down starts. The Browns will look to add competition, as they always do.

Regardless, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel should be traded. Sanders is enough of a developmental project and a new head coach will likely prefer to bring in a veteran backup.

Don’t count out Deshaun Watson, who will be healthy enough for the opportunity to be the veteran in the room.

4. Fixing the offense

Maybe the Browns stick with Sanders. Maybe they trade for a veteran like Mac Jones or bring in a passer with some promise like Malik Willis.

Regardless, they need to spend their trade resources, draft picks and free agency cash on fixing this offense.

The Browns will have a top seven draft pick with an extra first-round choice courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They need to focus on rebuilding their offensive line and adding explosive playmakers for whoever their quarterback is going to be.

5. Win some games in 2026

Take a look at the opponents the Browns will face on their 2026 schedule. Certainly some winnable games.

Two down years is enough. Again, the defense is ready to go. With a stabilized quarterback room and retooled offense, the Browns should be set up for more success in 2026 – regardless of who is coaching the team.