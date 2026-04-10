Rueben Bain Jr. Could End Up Defining the Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft

While the NFL Draft industry has been extremely busy debating how Rueben Bain Jr.’s arm length will affect him come draft day, the former Hurricane edge rusher has been busy meeting with team officials from several franchises.

At least four teams holding picks within the Top-11 have been reported as having Top-30 visits with Bain over the past few days, leading many to believe there might be a dissonance between what analysts think about his arms, and what NFL front offices think about Bain’s viability as an elite football prospect.

And even though the Cleveland Browns haven’t shown too much attention to edge rushers -- or Bain, for that matter -- the Miami product could end up having a huge impact on the team’s draft, particularly when it comes to the first round.

With so many teams picking within the first half of the selection order of the 2026 NFL Draft zeroing in on Bain, it's easy to see why the Browns choice at 6th overall -- the first of Cleveland’s two first-rounders -- could become a valuable asset for anyone who’s thinking of jumping ahead of the competition for Bain.

So far, these Top-30 visits have been reported for Bain: Titans (4th overall), Chiefs (9th), Bengals (10th) and Dolphins (11th), Additionally, the Cardinals (3rd) and Cowboys (12th) met with him officially during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, along with Titans and Chiefs. So, the interest in Bain from teams picking at the top of the order has been tangible.

NFL Network’s Insider, Ian Rapoport, has speculated that Bain won’t get out of the first few picks, stating:

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Breaking down the 16 in-person Draft invites, inclding this: Could Rueben Bain Jr. be the subject of the Draft's first trade? pic.twitter.com/wNYX5NE5hV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2026

“Let’s just say in this scenario, that he gets to, let’s say 6 or maybe 7. Know there’s some teams up around 10 -- you got the Kansas City Chiefs, you got the Saints at 8, you got the Dallas Cowboys a little after that -- who have done all the homework on edge rushers, who have a need at edge rusher, to try and get an impact player on defense.

“Is Reuben Bain the center of some trade talks? And will we actually be Bain be the subject of the first trade in the Top-10?

“For me, this isn’t a question of when he’s going to go. He’s going to go in [Round] 1, He’s going to be a Top-15. It's really just a question of, does someone absolutely need him when they decide to trade up for him?”

Should the Titans, who have been heavily linked to pass rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey on a number of mock drafts -- pass on Bain at 4, Cleveland would be in prime position to offer the 6th overall pick to the highest bidder, if indeed the Miami native is coveted highly enough for someone picking later to take the plunge.

How Much Could Cleveland Get in Return for a Shot at Drafting Rueben Bain Jr.?

This really depends on how much the Browns are willing to step down in the order. Last year, descending three spots netted them an extra second and a fourth rounder from ‘25, in addition to this year’s first rounder; a notorious ransom.

The second overall pick is significantly more valuable than the sixth, so we shouldn’t expect that kind of compensation. The pricetag on 6 this year could very well begin at an extra second-rounder this year and falling back just a few spots, to leaving the Top-10 altogether for a first rounder next year and a little something else, depending on who’s paying.

Normally, the team trading down should come away a bit overpaid for relinquishing their pick, as they are usually the less desperate party involved. But the Browns have been known to lose out on a number of bona fide stars by trading down in the past, and not investing the returns wisely.

Giving up 6 to some other team set on snatching Bain with the chance to add to the draft war chest sounds like a good idea, but only if the Browns are certain that they can still target a bluechip prospect of their liking at the spot where they land.

Otherwise, just go ahead and make the pick, select the best prospect available to you at 6, and add a genuine difference-maker to your roster.