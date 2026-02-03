Todd Monken Details His Plan at Quarterback in Cleveland

The quarterback problem in Cleveland is no secret for Browns fans, as Cleveland has been searching for that franchise guy since they came back to the land in 1999.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked if he had established the starting quarterback yet at his opening presser on Tuesday; his answer might give Browns fans some deva vu.

“That’s to be determined,” Monken said.

The Browns' current quarterback room consists of two second-year players: Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, plus Deshaun Watson. Sanders started the final seven games of the season for Cleveland, leading them to a 3-4 record in that frame.

Sanders' stats this season may not wow you, as he passed for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, adding 169 yards on the ground, along with a touchdown.

Monken commented on Sanders and the rest of the quarterbacks in Cleveland:

"Am I excited about Shedeur [Sanders]?" Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely," Monken said. "I can't wait for them to get back and for us to get started."

Dillon Gabriel would be another option for Monken, as he put up 931 yards, seven touchdowns, and two picks in his five starts the past year.

Of course, Watson could be an option also, as he sat out the entire 2025 season with a torn Achilles. In his seven starts in 2024, Watson passed for just 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The draft is another place Cleveland could look for a quarterback, even though the talent at the position is not ideal. Cleveland possesses 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the possibility of Monken grabbing his former Georgia playcaller, Carson Beck from Miami, is not off the table.

The Browns could also turn to free agency to find their guy, maybe trying to land another reclamation project. The names to follow would be Malik Willis, 26 years old from Green Bay, or Daniel Jones, 29, from Indianapolis, coming off an Achilles injury.

Willis seems to be the player with the most upside. After not getting much of a chance in Tennessee, he put together some solid starts for the Packers in the past two years. In five games where he took meaningful snaps, Willis passed for 972 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 78% completion percentage, adding 261 yards rushing and three touchdowns.