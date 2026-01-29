Cleveland Browns’ Coaching Search Included Big Question About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns signed Todd Monken as their next head coach after a search process that took more than three weeks.

As three candidates dropped out of the search, details emerged that the team was requiring prospective coaches to take tests as part of their interview process.

After Monken’s hiring was made official, new details emerged about what the candidates were being asked to do throughout the process.

The Browns had all of their candidates perform a cognitive test; the Hogan Test, which tests personality; and a six-question written portion focusing on the specific role of a head coach in general and specific to Cleveland.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Browns are trying to crack the code on how successful coaches like Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin only received one head coach interview before having tremendously successful careers in coaching.

Browns candidates were asked about Sanders

One of the six questions in the test asked candidates how they would develop Shedeur Sanders. He was one of three players mentioned in that question.

While candidates didn’t take that as an absolute sign that the new Browns coach would have to start Sanders as the team’s quarterback next season, nor was that impression given off within the interviews, it was seen as a plus if the team could get starter-caliber play out of him next season.

Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson all came up in the interviews – but it’s interesting that the polarizing fifth-round draft pick was the specific name there was a question about.

Despite some radical hot takes throughout the season, the Browns like Sanders. Several members of the organization have seen the promise within his skillset and are intrigued by the prospect of bringing him along in a proper environment.

Ultimately, the team’s tests landed on Monken as their next head coach. This news came as a bit of a surprise, as Browns general manager Andrew Berry reportedly hit it off with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase throughout the process.

What's next for the Browns?

But Jim Schwartz’s name was also repeated throughout the hiring process and inside interviews with other candidates. The Browns would like to keep Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, but that feeling might not be mutual. According to several reports, Schwartz was visibly upset and privately told coaches and friends he was close with that he’d be leaving Cleveland if he was not Kevin Stefanski’s replacement.

With Monken at the helm, the Browns will look to build out their staff. It’s possible that he will have to replace all three coordinators, as Bubba Ventrone was hired by the Rams and Tommy Rees was hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

After the Super Bowl, the Browns will have just a few weeks to wrap up their preparations for the NFL Combine at the end of February. At the beginning of March, the league’s player acquisition window opens and the offseason will be full steam ahead.

