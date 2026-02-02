Shedeur Sanders Shares Optimism for New Browns Coach Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns have already had quite the offseason so far, with Super Bowl Sunday still to be played this coming weekend on February 8th.

In the meantime, the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games are set to take place Tuesday, February 3rd at 6:30 p.m., with Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to make his Pro Bowl debut for the AFC as a backup/replacement.

While earning a chance to play as a replacement isn’t as exciting as being the true starter, it’s still a notable honor to be selected after your rookie season. Sanders entered the league already a popular name in football, but this gives him a chance to play with less pressure and in another national spotlight to showcase his talents.

Sanders took the time to speak with the media during the Pro Bowl practice on Sunday, in which he reflected on his growth over the course of his first season. Sanders also spoke his mind briefly on recently hired head coach Todd Monken.

What Sanders had to say about his Season in 2025

“Overall, it helped me get to myself quicker, I think I’m almost there,” Sanders shared.

“I think I’m almost back to myself fully, emotionally, mentally, and physically…I’m just excited to be in the (Pro Bowl), to be around these great players, and that I was selected to be here.”

Sanders was asked about how he feels he improved in his eight games played during the 2025 NFL season.

“I would say mentally…just sticking through it, emotions and all that type of stuff.”

What Sanders Had to Say About Todd Monken

“He’s cool…I’m excited, I’m truthfully excited and ready to work. I went back (to Cleveland) to see him, and then I just got out here…I’ll catch him very soon,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders showed that with the right coaching, he has all the skills to potentially be a long-term starting quarterback in the NFL. While his decision making on the field could use some work, it’s safe to say that if anybody can develop Sanders going forward, Todd Monken fits that mold.

Monken was able to take Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to new heights in his time with the team, helping earn Jackson his second MVP award in 2023.

The idea is that over the course of OTAs and summer training camp, Sanders will have the upper hand in earning the starting job with Cleveland. Barring any significant changes or additions to the room this offseason, Sanders will work closely with Monken to get the Browns offense back on track in 2026.