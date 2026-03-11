What This Free Agency Window Means For The Cleveland Browns Future

It's hard to believe fans expected the Browns to be this active in free agency. It's even harder to believe free agents were so interested in a place with such a tumultuous and losing season.

This is a Cleveland Browns organization who fired their coaching staff and had a dramatic fallout with their former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after the hire of new head coach Todd Monken. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry controversially drafted two quarterbacks in the third and fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft just to start Joe Flacco for the first month of the season. Cleveland finished last in the AFC North this season with just five wins and 11 losses.

In the early spring of 2026, the Browns have signed three very important free agents and re-signed another important player. Cleveland has their own sixth overall pick and Jacksonville's 24th overall pick in this April's NFL rookie draft. They're developing the reigning defensive rookie of the year in Carson Schwesinger. The future is brighter than the mainstream media will lead you to believe.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What these new signings mean

Berry has also said recently that the Browns organization is one season away from being huge spenders during this free agency window. The Browns front office came into this window with under $20 million in cap space after the fourth restructuring of Deshaun Watson's contract. They've maneuvered through the negotiations and elevated this team's chances of winning games next season. Berry spoke at the NFL combine about what direction the team is headed.

"It'll be targeted and opportunistic...I think realistically we may be one more offseason away from being like hyper-aggressive in that window. But if there's something that fits us, fits our roster, fits our timeline, then it's certainly a swing we'll take." Browns General Manager Andrew Berry

Browns' offseason O-line additions:



• G Zion Johnson

• C/G Elgton Jenkins

• T Tytus Howard



Cleveland is going all in to protect Shedeur. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2026

If the Browns didn't expect to have this much success in free agency this offseason, it's interesting to think about what they'll try to achieve next offseason. These new signings show belief in the new regime.

This wave of signings makes Cleveland look like an attractive free agency destination for the future. All the free agents are here in Cleveland for more reasons that beyond money, which is certainly a factor, but the connections that bring this team together bodes well for team chemistry and togetherness. Many like-minded people building towards a common goal bodes well for the operations of the football program.

The connections

Former Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is a member of the Browns as a consultant of the front office. Telesco drafted new Browns guard Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Some believe he's overpaid, but the Browns really believe in the potential that's left of the 26-year-old guard.

New Browns and former New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is replacing new Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush.

The Browns signed Williams for slightly cheaper than what Bush signed with the Bears for. Wlliams reunites with his linebackers coach from 2021 to 2023 from his time as a Jet. Mike Rutenberg has worked his way up to a defensive coordinator position with the Cleveland Browns and he's reunited with one of his stud linebackers.

The Browns re-signed guard Teven Jenkins who didn't seem to entertain the thought of leaving Cleveland. He appeared in all 17 games but started just four games for the Browns despite being a consistent starter for the Bears for three seasons. Jenkins still felt welcomed and valued when he could've felt slighted for not being a consistent starter.

Former Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins spent little time mulling offers before choosing to sign with Cleveland on a two-year deal worth $24 million. Head coach Todd Monken used to be the head coach of the University of Southern Mississippi for three seasons which is in Jenkins' home state.

The culture toward the future simply feels like it's shifting. From youth to proven veterans and a new breath of fresh air in the locker room, this has been a success free agency period overall, but only time will tell if it all meshes together the way it looks like it should right now. With many proven free agents still available and the upcoming NFL Draft coming up this April, the Browns might not even be close to done with revamping this team.