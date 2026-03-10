Momentum for Deshaun Watson To Be Browns Starting Quarterback Is Building

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't name Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for the team until August 18 last year. This was just a few weeks before the regular season started.

We can expect new head coach Todd Monken to take that same approach with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. The Browns are paying the most money to Watson and likely want to squeeze every ounce of potential left in Watson out of him this season. However, the Cleveland fanbase is starving for consistent winning from their Browns and Monken is looking to make a great first impression. They're going to do whatever it takes to win games this season.

One of the most respected voices in all of professional football spoke on the Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday afternoon and let the world know what some people are saying about the Cleveland Browns current quarterback situation. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter went out of his way to deliver interesting news about what others believe about the Browns quarterback room.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, facing, hugs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

People believe in Deshaun Watson

Watson's contract has been restructured four times since it was originally signed in March 2022. 2026 is the last full season is signed to play for the Cleveland Browns. This is it for Watson. Evidently, there's more than just a few Browns fans that still believe Watson can be a starting quarterback.

"We'll see how it unfolds, but there are people out there who believe that Deshaun Watson could very well be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on opening day." ESPN's Adam Schefter

It shouldn't be outlandish to believe Deshaun Watson can earn the starting quarterback job for the Browns. Watson has the most experience and the most film proving he can be a franchise quarterback. The Browns front office are paying Watson the most out of any other quarterbacks currently in the room and out of most people on the entire Browns roster.

Wow: NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes that Deshaun Watson is “the frontrunner to the Browns starting QB” over Shedeur Sanders next season.



A healthy Deshaun is a Top 10 QB in the NFL...



The rest of the league is in trouble 😈 pic.twitter.com/S0ZbK2M6NM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2026

Sanders and Gabriel weren't dealt an amazing hand when they had their chance to throw the ball. Many lineup changes and simply failing to pass block led to 51 sacks taken by Cleveland quarterbacks and below-mediocre quarterback play. Cleveland has already begun adding more talent on the offensive line after the offseason acquisitions of Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson.

While Sanders and Gabriel should have some reps behind a more stable offensive line and with more chemistry between their weapons, one could argue Watson is owed the same opportunity after tearing his Achilles two seasons ago and playing well enough to earn his colossal contract.

The Browns were 5-1 with Watson as the starting quarterback in 2023 before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of that season. The following season, he went 1-6 as the starter before tearing his Achilles. Browns fans don't know what to expect from Watson this time around.