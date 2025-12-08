Why the Cleveland Browns are definitely bringing back Deshaun Watson in 2026

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-10 after a vintage loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Some fans may celebrate the loss as it gives the team better draft position.

The problem with that logic lies with the reality of Deshaun Watson's future with the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported the fact the Browns are very likely to keep Watson on the team in 2026. He cited the financials of the situation and the fact the Browns like the quarterback's veteran mentorship on the team.

There are varied reasons as to why the Browns expect Deshaun Watson back next season, with money being a part of it. The Browns also believe Watson has added to their quarterback room and provided a veteran presence that has had value for the rookie quarterbacks. https://t.co/gTGuxnCpy3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2025

Watson has not played a single snap in 2025, yet remains a top storyline for the Browns and the team's future. The team can discuss his mentorship and veteran help in the locker room all they want. The money is what is making this decision an easy one.

Releasing Watson this offseason would result in a dead cap hit of roughly $131 million. Doing so after June 1, 2026 would cost over $80 million. That's the easy answer to the question of whether to keep Watson or not. Nothing more, nothing less.

The only feasible way out would be trading him after June 1, which would only result in close to $35 million in dead cap money. However, a team would need to take on his contract at a time when he has barely played since the 2020 season.

The money means the Browns are stuck with Watson for at least another year. This leaves a list of intriguing options for 2026 at the quarterback position.

The Browns could just decide to play Watson. He has earned a fortune with the team and they are still paying him $46 million next year. That kind of money needs some return on investment. Yet this leaves him as a one-year bridge quarterback, barring some miraculous run to the Super Bowl.

The next option is to go with Shedeur Sanders. He played a great game Sunday against Tennessee and was making the difficult throws Browns fans were waiting to see.

A third option is to draft a quarterback in 2026. Fans may have fallen in love with Fernando Mendoza in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game, as he looked like the clear Heisman winner. Fans just have to ask the question if it's worth taking a quarterback at a time when there are so many holes along the roster.

Again, the Browns are now 3-10 and just lost to the worst team in the NFL. This latest Watson update could signal a lame duck season in 2026 for the quarterback and the staff.