Cleveland Browns rule six out vs. Tennessee Titans, including two starting linemen

The Cleveland Browns are on the field getting ready to go for their Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

This is a winnable game for the Browns, but they have to put their best team on the field in order to pull out the victory. There are a few Browns who are not healthy enough to play and a couple who are deemed healthy scratches. Here's a look at who won't play for the Browns in Week 14 against the Titans.

OT Jack Conklin

Conklin is still in the league's concussion protocol, so he won't play against his former team in the Titans. KT Leveston will get the start at right tackle in his place. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is excited about Leveston's potential.

"We got KT later in the process, wasn't with us through the spring and the summer, but has played meaningful snaps for us and is someone that we trust," Stefanski said. "Brings a great physicality to the game. So, fits in well."

OL Wyatt Teller

Teller's absence means that there will be two starting offensive linemen down for the Browns. The Browns will turn to Teven Jenkins to start at right guard while Teller deals with his calf injury.

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

RB Raheim Sanders

Sanders is a healthy scratch against the Titans. The Browns will roll with rookie second-round pick, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.

WR Jamari Thrash

Thrash is another healthy scratch, which means the Browns will only have five wide receivers against the Titans. Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy, Gage Larvadain and Cedric Tillman will catch passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Week 14.

TE Brenden Bates

Bates is dealing with an ankle injury, so he won't be on the field against the Titans. This means all of the tight end reps will go to David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr. and Blake Whiteheart.

DT Adin Huntington

Huntington is inactive for a second straight week as he deals with a quad injury. So far this season, Huntington has recorded 12 tackles in 10 appearances for the Browns.

Rookie Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Shelby Harris will be the defensive tackles for the Browns.

Kickoff between the Titans and Browns is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app or the NFL app.