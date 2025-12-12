Why Tommy Rees could become the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach

On Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees sat in front of reports at the team’s headquarters in Berea and told reporters he was committed to Cleveland.

That’s because Rees was thought to be a frontrunner for UCLA’s head coach opening and Penn State’s head football job prior to both schools going in a different direction.

Now, the Michigan Wolverines are interested in a meeting with Rees, who stated all of the college football interest is flattering to him as a competitor, but his focus is on fixing Cleveland’s offense.

As the Browns spiral towards the end of another three-win season, Cleveland might be the place that gives Rees a head coaching interview in the NFL this offseason.

There’s no denying that pressure is building on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. This preseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would not put a number on measuring success for his team, but stated that 3-14 would not cut it.

Through Week 14, the Browns find themselves with just three victories, the same mark as last season.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns hope to keep Rees within the organization in 2026. In fact, the Browns are reportedly willing to make every effort to keep Rees. They’re aware of the head coaching interest for the former Notre Dame quarterback, but the Browns view Rees as a valuable asset on their coaching staff.

The path for Tommy Rees to becoming the next head coach of the Browns

So the option could be to give Rees a genuine opportunity at the head coaching vacancy in Cleveland. It would guarantee to keep the 33-year-old in Cleveland, especially with high-profile college jobs continuing to show interest.

It’s a move that could scare some Browns fans who felt like they have seen this movie before. Just a few years ago, the Browns hired interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens as the team’s next coach because of his success with Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland’s offense has slightly improved once Stefanski handed the playcalling sheet off to Rees out of the team’s bye week. Shedeur Sanders has also been an upgraded option at quarterback from Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco, despite not receiving much action in practice.

If Rees and Sanders continue to click over the last four games for the Browns, history could repeat itself once again.

But this situation is different. The 33-year-old offensive coordinator has worked that job in the college ranks with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

When teams reach out to Nick Saban to consult about coaching decisions, he tells them to hire Rees. That’s a major endorsement from one of the greatest coaches ever.

If the Browns decide to move on from Stefanski in the first week of January, expect Rees to be a candidate for the vacancy.