Quinshon Judkins Shares Great News on How He’s Feeling After Devastating Leg Injury

Quinshon Judkins' rookie season didn't go exactly the way he thought it would.

While it was full of a handful of ups and downs, Judkins' first year in the NFL came to an end when he suffered a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, abruptly ending his rookie campaign.

But after making a full recovery from those injuries and preparing for his second year in the league, Judkins appears to be ready to go – and possibly even feeling better than he did a year ago.

"Definitely fortunate. Super grateful to our staff," Judkins said Monday. ""I feel good. I feel the same, if not better. I had an offseason to prepare a long time for. And even just making it through rehab, I think that was his own journey."

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins on how he's feeling this summer following an offseason of rehabbing his leg injury:



"I feel good. I feel the same, if not better. I had an offseason to prepare a long time for. And even just making it through rehab, I think that was his own journey." pic.twitter.com/K3tM8iCkb0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Before suffering his season-ending injury, Judkins had 230 carries for 827 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 26 catches for 171 yards in 14 games. Despite missing three games, the 2025 second-round pick finished third in rushing yards among rookies, behind only Ashton Jeanty (266 carries for 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 17 games) and fellow Ohio State Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson (180 carries for 911 rushing yards and nine scores in 17 games).

It was a rookie campaign that was filled with plenty of ups and downs for Judkins. He had more than 20 carries in five games and amassed at least 80 rushing yards in four games. In four of his first five NFL games, he had at least 80 yards on the ground. Judkins' two best games were when he notched 23 carries for 110 yards in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, and 25 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins, one of the Browns' five wins last season.

As a rookie, Judkins led the Browns in touches (256), first downs (50) and was tied with Harold Fannin for the most touchdowns (seven) on the team.

But Judkins totaled just 34 carries for 69 yards in his last three games before he suffered the season-ending injury. It was three-game stretch that he averaged only 2.0 yards per carry and didn't score a touchdown.

In 2026, Judkins will be tasked with working behind a new-look offensive line for the Browns, one that will feature five new starters.

"I think we have a great group of guys up front, Judkins said. "All of my belief is in them and my coaches. Just going out there, I know physicality, I'll be able to do everything I've always done, that's not a question for me. But just the mindset, the mentality we have as a team, I think that's what is going to carry us over the top."

Even with so many new faces up front, first-year head coach Todd Monken has relied on his rushing attack in previous years. With Derrick Henry being the bellcow in Baltimore, the Ravens' rushing offense finished No. 1 or No. 2 in rushing yards in two of the last three seasons while Monken was the offensive coordinator between 2023-25.

“(He’s) got his confidence back, his explosion," Monken said of Judkins in June.

It's clear that Monken loves to lean on his running back(s) to carry his offense, while also using multiple tight end sets to put his rushing attack at an advantage. Judkins will be the lead back, with fellow second-year running back Dylan Sampson expected to play a third-down role.

And now, with a full NFL offseason under his belt, Judkins appears to be more ready – and feeling even better – than he ever has to carry that load.