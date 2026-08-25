Todd Monken’s Message to Shedeur Sanders After Browns QB Decision Speaks Volumes

Todd Monken named Deshaun Watson the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, but the decision did not diminish the head coach’s enthusiasm about Shedeur Sanders’ progress or future.

Monken said the Browns considered the full body of work from the offseason, training camp, preseason games and joint practices before choosing Watson for the season opener at Jacksonville. Although he made it clear that Cleveland does not view Watson’s starting assignment as a week-to-week decision, Monken repeatedly praised Sanders while explaining the outcome.

“I think Shedeur has done a great job, come a long ways, and we’re excited about his future,” Monken said. “But this is not a week-to-week decision.”

Shedeur Sanders closed the gap during Browns training camp

Sanders entered the competition needing to demonstrate that he could consistently handle the operational responsibilities accompanying the position. That included commanding the huddle, communicating clearly and ensuring the other 10 players understood their assignments.

While Watson remained ahead across the entire evaluation period, Monken acknowledged that Sanders made the competition considerably closer.

“Ultimately, we felt over the course of training camp and the offseason that he was ahead of Shedeur,” Monken said. “Shedeur’s closed that gap. I mean, for sure. And that’s a credit to him.”

Monken also rejected any suggestion that Sanders lacks the ability to master the mental and operational demands of playing quarterback in the NFL.

“He is certainly more than capable of that,” Monken said. “And I saw today he was even better.”

Sanders’ reaction impressed Todd Monken

Sanders might have provided his most encouraging response away from the field. Monken met privately with both quarterbacks before the decision became public and described Sanders’ reaction as “awesome.”

“We met this morning for a good long time, and all he had was a smile on his face because he understands what really is in front of him,” Monken said. “This is a player...he’s going to work his butt off to get better, and he has already.”

The head coach believes Sanders has gained a greater appreciation for the patience required to develop at the position.

“You talk about somebody that really understands the long game, that really, I think, has come to understand the long game,” Monken said.

Watson will receive the majority of Cleveland’s first-team reps as the Browns prepare for Jacksonville. That will make Sanders’ individual film study and mental repetitions even more important once the regular-season practice schedule begins.

While Shedeur did not receive the immediate news he wanted, Monken’s comments made two things apparent: The second-year QB substantially narrowed the distance between himself and Watson, and the Browns remain encouraged by the direction in which he is heading.