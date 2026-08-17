Todd Monken Shares Browns Quarterback Plan for Big Week of Training Camp

Cleveland Browns fans entered Saturday hoping to get some clarity in yet another quarterback competition. They ended the day with more questions than answers.

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel all turned the ball over in the 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Watson arguably played the best, while Sanders had some highlight-reel plays amidst the struggles. Gabriel, well, he is not part of the actual competition.

Sanders is set to start this Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Yet he will not be receiving all the first-team reps throughout the week, per head coach Todd Monken.

Todd Monken reveals plan for Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders

Zac Jackson shared Monken's comments on how he will aproach the Watson-Sanders rotation in camp this week.

Monken on practice this week: Shedeur up Monday and Wednesday, Deshaun Tuesday and Thursday “but Thursday is really both.”



Monken will speak with Bills coach Joe Brady later today about exact plans for Thursday’s joint practice. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 16, 2026

This is a special week as the Browns will have a joint practice on Thursday with the Bills before Saturday's game.

The rotation, per Monken, is Shedeur leading the way Monday and Wednesday, while Watson gets the lead Tuesday and Thursday. He does note Thursday will be both of them given it's a joint practice.

This decision goes in line with Monken's decision to give both Watson and Sanders a start this preseason before coming to a decision on his Week 1 starter. Those who support Shedeur may call this unfair, while those following the team throughout camp will see this as Monken sticking to his word on the competition.

How the quarterbacks practice will indeed be important. Yet for Sanders, his future will likely be determined by how he looks in Saturday's game. It is at home and the Cleveland crowd will be behind him. In fact, the stadium may be more full than usual for a preseason game because he is starting.

If he lights it up and throws several touchdowns, that will show his progression in actual game action. If he is inconsistent or throws another terrible interception, he may be set for the backup role right away.

He will have the advantage with the, or at least most of, the starting offense at his disposal. Watson had that advantage over the weekend and finished 11/15 for 126 yards. Sanders surpassing that against the Bills would make a strong case in his favor.

Sanders must take advantage of each and every practice reps and avoid any major mistakes. But as mentioned, his future likely comes down to how he plays against the Bills in front of his home fans on Saturday.