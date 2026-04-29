Way-Too-Early Cleveland Browns 2027 Mock Draft—And Why It Already Matters

The Cleveland Browns crushed the 2026 NFL Draft.

General manager Andrew Berry walked out of the first 60 selections with Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The Browns made 10 selections in the 2026 class and will have 10 more selections in 2027. Cleveland owns their own draft picks in every round besides the sixth and two additional selections in Round 4 with another bonus selection in Round 5.

While Berry made strides to fix the offense for new head coach Todd Monken, the team doesn’t have a concrete answer at quarterback, which is the most important position in sports. Let’s take a look at what the Browns could do next year.

Round 1: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It’s going to be difficult for the Browns to pull this off – but not impossible.

The Browns returned much of their top-ranked defense and improved the offensive side of the football. They aren’t going to lose their way into the No. 1 overall selection in 2027.

But 10 total picks should give the Browns enough capital to trade up for the top passer in the 2027 class. Manning improved throughout his first season at Texas and is currently primed to solidify himself as a top draft selection next year.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has a tight relationship with the Manning family and the Browns improved their offense enough to make Cleveland an attractive situation for any young quarterback.

The Browns could very well start Deshaun Watson in 2026, proving they still need another big move for their quarterback of the future.

Round 2: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Browns doubled up at wide receiver by selecting Concepcion and Boston. But Jerry Jeudy’s contract has a potential out in 2027. If he can’t bounce back under Monken, the Browns could look to overhaul their receiver room.

Indiana receiving duo Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt might have nothing on Marsh and Charlie Becker, who are set to be top draft selections next year.

Marsh is a 6-foot-3 junior that has already caught 100 passes for the Hoosiers. Keep an eye on him to be one of the first wideouts selected in 2027.

Round 3: Elijah Green, CB, Tulsa

The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore would give the Browns a decent plan for life after Denzel Ward, who just turned 29. Green has already played in 18 college football games and 77 total tackles and seven interceptions with nine more pass breakups.

The Browns will likely hunt for some cornerbacks in 2027’s NFL Draft. They should target players with similar ballhawking skills to Ward.

Round 4: Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Carson Schwesinger is a stud and the Browns added Quincy Williams in free agency, which the team likely feels good about new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg’s linebacking group even if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah misses another entire season.

Weeks will be one of college football’s top names, returning to LSU to play for Lane Kiffin. He’ll be a senior, which is older than what Berry likes to draft most of the time.

But in the fourth round of this simulated mock draft, the Browns drafted the LSU linebacker that already has over 200 combined tackles across three seasons of college football.

Round 4: Knijeah Harris, OC, Florida

The Browns have plenty of options at center, including Elgton Jenkins (who might be better suited as a guard), Luke Wypler (who has battled injuries) and Parker Brailsford (who is a fifth-round rookie).

None of those options seem stellar? Take a look at Harris, ESPN’s No. 1 center in the nation out of high school who has already logged over 650 snaps with Florida. Berry drafted his former teammate, left tackle Austin Barber, with a third-round selection over the weekend.

Round 4: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A way-too-early mock draft surprise? Two quarterbacks?!

Berry has shown precedent for drafting two quarterbacks when he selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the mid-rounds of the 2025 draft. The Washington Redskins did the same in 2012 with Robert Griffin III in Round 1 followed by Kirk Cousins in Round 4.

Sayin has laser-sharp accuracy with an impressive completion percentage. But likely won’t be a first-round draft pick as an undersized passer with limited mobility.

That’s no slight against Sayin, who was stellar during his first year in Columbus. The Browns could cleanse their quarterback room completely and bring in a veteran backup to work with Manning and Sayin.

Round 5: Antwan Raymond, RB, Rutgers

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson should be better behind Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line. But there’s nothing wrong with adding more playmakers to build around a rookie quarterback.

In two seasons at Rutgers, Raymond has scored two touchdowns but also has caught 21 passes, which could be a nice change of pace from Judkins.

Round 5: Joe Brunner, OG, Indiana

The Browns likely feel good about their rebuilt offensive line, but never stop investing. This 6-foot-5 Wisconsin transfer looks primed for AFC North football following his upcoming season with Curt Cignetti.

Round 7: Stephiylan Green, DT, LSU

Keep investing in those defensive tackles! Rutenberg is expected to keep some of Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme intact, which means fresh defensive tackles will always be welcomed.

Round 7: Trey White, EDGE, Texas Tech

A player that might not be on the board this late, White will take over the outside linebacker role for David Bailey, who was the No. 2 overall selection in 2026.