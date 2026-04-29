Deshaun Watson Reportedly Captures Early Lead In Starting QB Race Over Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson is set to make $46 million from the Cleveland Browns this season.

$46 million accounts for roughly 15% of an NFL team's total cap space. To some authority figures across the NFL, that would be enough to start that person no matter what. After showing glimpses of greatness this regular season, Shedeur Sanders generated a lot of optimism from fans this season.

The portion of fans who have grown tired of Watson's absence and inconsistency exist. Many fans were ready to move on to the next chapter of their team's history. However, Watson has one more year left on his monstrosity of a fully guaranteed $260 million contract. Sanders, 24, may need to sit one season while Watson either writes his final chapter in Cleveland, or earns another chance at redemption through stellar play.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel practice together at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HC Todd Monken wants to announce a starter soon

Browns new head coach Todd Monken isn't wasting anytime establishing a culture of consistency and continuity. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Monken plans to announce the starting quarterback he'll be calling plays for by the end of mandatory minicamp.

Mandatory minicamp takes place from June 9 to June 11. Monken calling plays as head coach and choosing to announce his starting quarterback in June is a complete shift from former their head coach. Kevin Stefanski handed play-calling duties over to his offensive coordinator halfways through last season. He also announced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback right before the regular season began on August 18.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson emerged from minicamp last week with an early lead over Shedeur Sanders in the QB competition—and has the inside track to be named QB1, per @MaryKayCabot.



HC Todd Monken hopes to declare, or at least identify, his starting QB by the end of… pic.twitter.com/QPSl0Q8RaF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2026

"Todd Monken hopes to declare — or at least identify — his starter by the end of Browns minicamp June 9-11, meaning Sanders has about six weeks to close the gap and try to overtake the former three-time Pro Bowler." Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot

While Sanders was heralded as a late first round NFL Draft talent last spring, it didn't mean he was ready to lead an entire franchise into the postseason on day one.

Watson takes the early lead

While Watson has only played in 19 games since signing with Cleveland four seasons ago, he has the experience and clutch moments to his name, even if they happened more than six years ago. Watson's winningest season in Cleveland came in 2023 when he started six games and helped win five of them commanding the offense.

"Deshaun Watson emerged from the Browns voluntary minicamp last week with an edge over Shedeur Sanders in the two-man quarterback competition — and has the inside track to be named the Browns QB1, sources tell cleveland.com." Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot

The uncertainty surrounding Cleveland's quarterback room created a self-imposed and exhausting cloud over the organization for months on end. Monken looks to achieve the exact opposite by providing his offense with stability, familiarity, and chemistry very early in the offseason.