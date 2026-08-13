What Does Deshaun Watson Starting Preseason Opener Mean for Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken made the decision all fans have been waiting for. Deshaun Watson is set to start Saturday's preseason opener, while Shedeur Sanders will come off the bench in the second half.

But what does this actually mean moving forward, specifically for Sanders and his chances of starting in 2026?

Todd Monken claims not much has changed for Shedeur

Monken is getting a true Browns masterclass this summer as he tries to figure out his QB1 via a competition where no one individual has pulled away. But he had to come a some sort of decision and will have Watson start Saturday.

Monken said he hopes to play the QB that starts on Saturday for the first half, with the other getting to play in the third quarter.



Plan is to get the starters at least one series, with others possibly getting a quarter of action. https://t.co/IYBauUH4oO — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 12, 2026

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Watson should get about a half of play before Sanders comes in for the third quarter. After that, Dillon Gabriel should get some reps as well.

An important note on this, which Monken has continued to make clear, is that this decision means Sanders will get the start next week in Cleveland against the Buffalo Bills. The home crowd will surely be on his side as well.

Should Shedeur diehards accept the fact that Watson has already won the competition?

That is a tough question to answer and if Monken is to be believed, it will indeed come down to how both perform in their respective upcoming starts. Watson going first could arguably help Sanders, as Shedeur will get to play against backups in the first game as a sort of dress rehearsal for his start against Buffalo. That is a positive way to view the situation.

The negative way would be to assume Sanders would have been named the starter this week if he was truly on pace to be QB1. That could be true, but there is still the chance Watson plays poorly on Saturday against a Bears team that will mostly be fielding backups. Then it would be up to Sanders to step up and avoid this decision being decided by default.

So what does it ultimately mean? Unfortunately, it may mean we all remain in a holding pattern as the Browns continue to have a question mark at the most important position in football. This back and forth between signal-callers is fair in terms of a competition, but frustrating in that no one player is taking all the first-team reps to prepare for Week 1.

That reality may mean the Browns are doomed from the start, no matter who takes the snaps in Week 1.