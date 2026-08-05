Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has plenty of decisions to make during training camp. But all fans know the No. 1 choice he has to make.

Monken needs to figure out his Week 1 starting quarterback. The competition is down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, while Dillon Gabriel is still lingering as well. Yet Gabriel being named the Week 1 starter would be the shock of the century.

National NFL media is interested in what the Browns will do and reporter Cameron Wolfe shared what Monken told him about his plans to decide on a starter before Week 1 arrives.

Browns HC Todd Monken has a quarterback plan in place

Wolfe explained Monken's plan, which does make a lot of sense given the quarterbacks he has to choose from.

Cam reporting that Todd Monken said he’ll start Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in each of the first two preseason games; the next week of practice will decide who starts which game.



That setup makes sense with a likely decision ahead of the third preseason game/dress… https://t.co/UgcFywnipp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2026

Wolfe explained how Monken will use the upcoming week of practice to decide who, between Watson and Sanders, starts the first preseason game. The quarterback not chosen will start the following preseason game. Whoever starts the third preseason game would seemingly be the starter, but nothing is for certain with this open situation.

Per Monken's comments, it does seem as if the Week 1 preseason starter will be the one between Watson and Sanders who looks the best in camp. But the fact he still doesn't have a QB1 seems to indicate his decision may not come until right before the season begins.

The fact Monken's decision comes down to preseason performance is a bit concerning. His patience is admirable, especially given the fact he is a first-time head coach. Yet the problem, which is not of his own doing, is that no one has clearly separated themsevles as the clear starter. Gabriel still getting praise during camp shows the team may have four quarterbacks on the roster, but no true QB1. That is eerily similar to last year's quarterback group.

It is good to see Monken relying on actual games to help make his decision. He is not just going off what he sees in practice, but rather how his quarterbacks in a game scenario.

This is, however, a concern for a veteran like Watson. He is on the final year of his $230 million deal and has not seized the starting job from a second-year quarterback in Sanders. That alone may tell the whole story of what Monken will ultimately do at the most important position in sports.