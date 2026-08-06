Why I'm Selling the Early Browns Hype Around Dillon Gabriel

Nothing has taken over center stage quite like the open competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders this offseason for the Cleveland Browns.

Ever since a quarterback battle was first announced by incoming head coach Todd Monken back in February, everything that the Browns have done all year long has been analyzed and dissected under this prism, as it should be.

Now, an almost forgotten name has reentered the conversation as Browns’ training camp got underway, with last year’s third-rounder Dillon Gabriel being commended by a few observers and Monken seemingly opening the door for him to join the quarterback competition.

“Everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps, so it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done,” said Monken earlier this week. “So, we see as we move forward if that moves forward, if that continues, we’ll continue to up his reps. He’s earned that.”

Nonetheless, no matter how sharp Gabriel looks playing with and against the 2s and 3s in training camp practices, there’s no reason to expect him to become a factor in the Browns’ open competition.

Dillon Gabriel may be making the Browns QB battle a THREE man race😮‍💨



He has looked sharp across the last few days of camp



(Via @camijustice) pic.twitter.com/5qZbnWHTa3 — Hailmarypass (@Hailmarypass_) August 4, 2026

It’s too late for Dillon Gabriel

If Gabriel were to earn himself a shot at truly competing for the starting role that was once his in Cleveland, he would have shown it, unequivocally, since the beginning of the offseason program.

However, every time Monken made a reference to the battle for the starting role, it was always just Sanders versus Watson.

Listen, the Browns are already woefully behind schedule on determining who their starting quarterback will be. There’s simply no logic at all in diluting reps even further among the passers by adding another man into the rotation with the starters.

Monken seemingly made up his mind on the lefty Gabriel a long time ago, and there’s no benefit in changing that when we’re this deep into the summer.

The ulterior motive

First of all, we must acknowledge that this isn’t just a PR ploy. People outside the organization have been complimenting Gabriel’s performances over the last few days, even if he isn’t getting reps with the starters or facing the starters when it’s his turn to sling it.

There’s nothing that should impede Gabriel from actually getting better from what we saw from him last year as a rookie.

But there is a very specific and tangible reason why it would be in Cleveland’s best interest to pump him up, as the team would likely be looking to increase his trade value.

As things stand, Sanders has been reportedly outplaying Watson for the starting job so far in training camp. And considering Watson’s toxic contract makes him virtually untradeable or uncuttable, he’s practically guaranteed to stay on as backup.

Then, there’s sixth-round rookie Taylen Green, who had some sparks over the spring. Stashing him on the practice squad could make sense in the long run, but it also means the Browns could risk losing him to another team, once roster cuts arrive.

If the Browns choose to carry three quarterbacks for the regular season, Green could stay on as the third option, meaning Gabriel would be the odd man out. And with his former head coach and offensive coordinator in Atlanta, leading a roster with two left-handed quarterbacks at the top, the Falcons seem like a prime trade partner -- but not the only ones -- who might be interested in Gabriel.

So yes, it is in the best interest of the team for Gabriel to look good in training camp and for outside observers to take note of it, even if it doesn’t truly lead to him getting a shot at reclaiming the starting role.

But for a team that has focused all of its attention on two passers for the entirety of the offseason, there’s just no logic in adding Gabriel to the competition at this time.