Why “Wait ‘Til Next Year” Is Different for Browns Fans in 2026

“Wait ‘til next year” is tattooed inside of Browns’ fans brains and it does not look to be any different for the 2026 season.

The Browns are not expected to compete for a playoff spot, same as many years past. But this season feels different. Waiting for next no longer feels like a punt on another fruitless Browns’ season. Although this season may not result in many wins on the scoreboard, it will be important for their future. The Browns are building a foundation that can finally make “next year’ mean something.

In tanking past, the Browns trotted out players that did not belong in the NFL. They would go into offseasons having to improve multiple position groups. The Browns have had many high draft picks, but had to fill so many positional needs that drafting a top quarterback was not always a no brainer. They have very few positional needs going into next season. They have young talent that can gain the experience now to be ready to strive by the time the Browns get their quarterback.

The Draft

The past two drafts have been thin at the quarterback position. Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss returned to their schools to play another year in college.

They should be in next April’s draft.

The rules for eligibility in college are ever changing, and quarterbacks have been holding out and making money staying at their school, but this seems to be the year that their time runs out. The Browns have two first-round picks next year and can nab their guy to come in and be able to win right away. However, the future starts with the roster already in place.

The Roster

The Browns roster will be ready to flourish for the 2027 season. They are a young team with first or second year players littered throughout the roster. The offense has Quinshon Judkins, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Bond, and a completely new offensive line with three rookies. These players will have all season to acclimate to the NFL and gain experience for when the team’s competing window opens.

The defense is just as young with Mason Graham, Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger, and Emmanual McNeil-Warren. Veterans Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit signed extensions. The defense is set up to exceed this season and in the future. The Browns are talented, but inexperienced and will be ready to rock after another season under their belt. Not only are the young players talented, but they are leaders and will influence the locker room for seasons to come. They are not rebuilding the roster anymore, they are developing.

Moving On

The anchor that is Deshaun Watson will finally be cut loose after this season. No matter how many games he will actually start this season, the presence of a sunken cost will continue to bury this team. Moving on from arguably the worst trade in professional sports history will boost this team and will no longer weigh on the most important position in sports. The Browns and their fans can finally talk about their future and not relive their haunted past.

Nobody wants to watch losing football and believe that their team will not make the playoffs. But this season is different. There is meaningful football to be played, even if it does not result in wins. This is the Browns’ core for the future. These players will be on the team when they are ready to compete.

The 2026 season is not pointless, it is a means to an end for lethargic play. If Shedeur Sanders plays and wins this season, then even better. Then the Browns can use two first-round picks to bolster the supporting cast. So while “wait ‘til next year” is usually followed up with an eye roll and a sigh, this season it is a threat. No matter the outcome, the 2026 season is an important one.