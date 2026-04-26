Grading Every Single Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL Draft Pick

Now that the dust is settled on the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns will get their rookies on the field for minicamp to see who can contribute right away.

Let’s just into some draft grades for the Browns, who received tremendous praise throughout the weekend for maximizing value with all of their picks.

No. 9 overall: Spencer Fano, LT: A+

The Browns landed the most versatile tackle in this class, and their top offensive line prospect on the board.

Fano was a freshman All-American at left tackle before dominating two years at right tackle for Utah. At the NFL Combine, Fano even snapped the football, showcasing his athleticism and versatility. He drove from Indianapolis to Cleveland for his first top 30 visit with the Browns, who wanted him right away.

Landing their top-ranked offensive line prospect plus additional third and fifth-round picks from the Kansas City Chiefs makes this selection a smash hit for the Browns, who desperately needed a left tackle.

No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion, WR: B

Browns general manager Andrew Berry proved that he understood the assignment with this selection. The Browns needed a left tackle and wide receiver, and escaped Round 1 with solutions at both positions after selecting Concepcion.

Another prospect the Browns had liked this entire process, Concepcion is a fast, explosive receiver that scored 10 touchdowns last year for Texas A&M with inconsistent quarterback play. Even though his drop problems are a concern, Concepcion said he’s determined to fix that issue, and wanted Browns fans to get their popcorn ready.

No. 39 overall: Denzel Boston, WR: A+

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after the Huskies comeback victory over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The big-bodied wide receiver that the Browns have been searching for, Berry considered Boston at No. 24 overall and stopped his slide in Round 2.

Boston is 6-foot-4 and was a jump ball machine for Washington. Doubling up on wide receivers that don’t have much overlap in skillset was a major win for the Browns. Overhauling new head coach Todd Monken’s wide receiver room is very good news.

No. 59 overall: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, A+

Berry saw McNeil-Warren was in striking distance, and decided it was appropriate to trade up for the big safety out of the Mid-American Conference.

At Toledo, McNeil-Warren was a tackling machine. New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg loves three safety looks, which will give McNeil-Warren an opportunity to contribute right away.

Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are free agents following the season, and McNeil-Warren could be handed the keys to the room in 2027.

No. 86 overall: Austin Barber, OT, B

Barber will give the Browns some much-needed depth at offensive tackle.

Even though he’s a tier below the top offensive line prospects in this class, the 6-foot-6 left tackle allowed just 17 pressures (three sacks and a hit) and had seven penalties during his final season at Florida.

No. 146 overall: Parker Brailsford, OC, A-

Monken had success with a smaller center in Tyler Linderbaum, who just became the highest-paid center in NFL history a few months ago.

Brailsford is smaller in stature but was third-team All-SEC and allowed just one sack and 14 pressures across over 900 snaps in his final season at Alabama.

No. 149 overall: Justin Jefferson, LB: C+

Jefferson will mostly be a special teams contributor for the Browns, who passed on a few tight ends and Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers in this spot.

But Jefferson comes from humble beginnings and finds pleasure contributing to special teams, which was a huge need for the Browns.

No. 170 overall: Joe Royer, TE: C-

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, who wanted a reunion with Monken, went No. 69 overall and the Browns promptly traded out of No. 70 overall. After Day 2, Berry confessed that he miscalculated the run on center that happened during the third round.

Royer isn’t as polished of an in-line blocker, which is what the Browns were hoping for in Delp or Ohio State’s Will Kacmarek, who was also selected in Day 2.

The 24-year-old is athletic enough to make the roster and impact the team as a rookie, but it definitely feels like a consolation prize for what the Browns had hoped for at tight end.

No. 206 overall: Taylen Green, QB: C+

It almost feels unfair to grade this selection. Green is an extremely raw prospect that is going to get a chance to develop at quarterback despite some teams hoping for a transition to wide receiver or tight end.

At 6-foot-6, Green is athletic enough to be an intriguing flier for Monken, who loves quarterbacks that can make big plays out of structure.

But he’s likely way too raw to impact the team right away, and adds yet another wrinkle to a confusing quarterback situation in Cleveland.

No. 248 overall: Carsen Ryan: B

The Browns have ample depth at tight end behind Fannin.

His 40-yard dash time was 4.71, but the first 10-yard split came in at the 91st percentile. He’s a heavy-handed blocker that pairs nicely with Fannin and Royer.