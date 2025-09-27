Buccaneers Get Positive Injury News for Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs Ahead of Game vs. Eagles
The Buccaneers are fighting the injury bug just like any other NFL team, but on Saturday, they got a positive update regarding two stars that have yet to play in the 2025 season.
According to an ESPN report, both wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs are expected to make their season debuts with the Buccaneers on Sunday against the Eagles.
Both players were listed as questionable throughout the practice week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was also listed as questionable while dealing with a bicep injury, is expected to play as well.
For Godwin, it will be the first game he’s played since suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 7 of 2024 that required surgery to repair. Wirfs is also coming off of arthroscopic right knee surgery, which he underwent in July. Neither player took part in training camp or preseason with the team.
The reinforcements are coming at a good time for the Buccaneers, who are dealing with several other injuries across the roster. While Godwin will be taking the field, fellow star receiver Mike Evans is currently set to miss three to four weeks due to a strained hamstring, per ESPN. Similarly, Wirfs is retaking his spot in the offensive line amidst a litany of injuries that has forced Tampa Bay to reshuffle its front.
"The boys have played great. They kind of got tossed a s--- sandwich and came out swinging," Wirfs said of his teammates on the offensive line, who have helped the team navigate to a 3–0 record despite many of them playing out of position.
Kickoff against the Eagles is set for 1 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.