Buccaneers Waive Shilo Sanders After Punching Incident
The Buccaneers waived rookie safety Shilo Sanders on Sunday following his actions in Saturday's preseason game vs. the Bills, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Sanders was ejected in the second quarter after he got into a scuffle with Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson, resulting in Sanders throwing a punch at Davidson. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Sanders's actions were "inexcusable."
The son of Deion Sanders signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Buccaneers after the NFL draft back in April. Now he will be aiming to be picked up off of waivers before the 2025 season begins in less than two weeks.
During his collegiate career, Sanders spent two seasons with South Carolina before moving to Jackson State and finally Colorado. In 2024, he recorded 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble, as well as a fumble return for a touchdown and one pick-six.