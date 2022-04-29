Skip to main content

Buccaneers select defensive player with first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Bucs add some much needed reinforcements to their defensive line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Logan Hall with the 33rd pick overall, and first in the second round, of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hall is an impressive defensive tackle prospect from the University of Houston. The 22-year old possesses the size and talent necessary to become a contributor in his first year, while still having a ton of long-term upside as a dual threat defensive lineman.

Hall has good versatility, as he’s spent time playing on the edge, as well as the interior of the Houston Cougars’ defensive line. He not only proved to be an effective run stopper—something Todd Bowles prioritizes—but he also demonstrated that he has all the tools needed to develop into an effective pass rusher at the next level. Hall displayed strength, power, explosive athleticism, and a relentless mentality when battling offensive lineman in the trenches throughout his collegiate career.

This selection by the Buccaneers should come as no surprise. Not only does he fit an obvious positional need, but Hall is also a player the Bucs have had their eyes on throughout the pre-draft process. He is a prospect the Bucs are rumored to have met with at the combine, while also being one of the players they chose to bring in for a top 30 visit.

Although it seemed to fly under the radar, Hall put up an extremely impressive performance at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.88 40-yard dash, a 4.44 shuttle, and a 7.25 3-cone in Indianapolis. A truly impressive display of speed and agility for a prospect who measured in at 6’6”, and 275 pounds.

In fact, his combine performance was so extraordinary, it put him into an elite category of defensive tackle prospects. According to his Relative Athletic Score (RAS), he currently ranks 24th out of 1325 players evaluated at the defensive tackle position since 1987.

With the status of Ndamukong Suh still up in the air, the selection of Logan Hall provides some much needed insurance for the Bucs along the interior of their defensive line. Hall has drawn comparisons to current Buccaneer, William Gholston, but with a much higher ceiling based on his pass rushing prowess.  

The addition of Hall to a unit that already consists of Vita Vea, William Gholston, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches provides the Buccaneers' with a really strong rotation of interior defensive linemen in the trenches, one that should cause some major issues for opposing offenses. Not to mention, Hall's experience and ability to kick outside to rush the passer off the edge makes this selection that much more valuable. If Suh ends up re-signing, then the Bucs defensive line just becomes that much more potent.

With the Bucs now having addressed the defensive tackle position in the draft, it does create some more uncertainty regarding Suh’s likelihood of rejoining the roster. 

One thing is for sure, though. After using their first round pick on Logan Hall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fully intend to get him on the field early and often in his rookie season. The impact he is able to make with that opportunity will be up to him.

Make sure you stay connected to BucsGameday for continuing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

