What Shaq Barrett's Return Means for the Buccaneers

Bringing back Shaq Barrett was a priority for the Buccaneers. Why Barrett cashed out and what it means for him to return to Tampa.

Boom.

With all three of Tampa Bay's biggest free agents back in the fold, the Buccaneers are in a prime position for a Super Bowl repeat.

Only eight minutes into the legal tampering period, the news came out that edge rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to Tampa. ESPN's Josina Anderson was the first to report the news.

Throughout the offseason, the mutual interest to get a long-term deal was apparent, and today that deal was finalized as Barrett and the Bucs agreed to a four-year, $72 million dollar deal.

By returning Barrett, the Buccaneers have an integral piece of their dominant front seven back, one that carried them to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs.

According to PFF, Barrett is first in pressures (157) and second in sacks (27.5) since the start of the 2019 season.

The 2019 Sack Titleholder is an electric pass rusher but is also one of the reasons why the Bucs defense is so good at stopping the run. Barrett is a consistent player who is relied on to make a play when the Bucs need it the most, which is a role he has fulfilled the past two seasons.

In this day of age of the NFL, edge rushers are paid at a premium for their impact on the game thus making Barrett a bit of a bargain. His $18 million average value per year on the new deal currently ranks seventh among NFL edge rushers, and that's before the likes of Bud Dupree, Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Floyd, and other free agents agreeing to terms with teams.

The cherry on top? Barrett will account for only a $5.6 million cap hit in 2021, which keeps the Buccaneers under the salary cap at this time and will help the team hold onto other pending free agents.

Due to the scarcity of offensive tackles that can stop these phenomenal edge rushers, they provide an impact on each and every game that they play.

When teams face a threat like Barrett, the effect on the game is done way before snaps are taken as teams must adjust their entire gameplan around such a forceful edge threat.

This was put on display for everyone to see in Super Bowl LV, as the Chiefs' failure to adjust caused them to be harassed by Barrett and the other members of the Bucs pass rush.

The scheme of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles allows Barrett to thrive as a pass rusher, especially when he has help from veteran Jason Pierre-Paul on the other side. Barrett is at his very best when he can find tackles in one on one scenarios, quickly getting off the ball and allowing his speed and hands to do the rest.

Standing at 6-2, weighing 250 pounds, Barrett is nimble for his size and knows how to manipulate opposing offensive lineman with a plethora of pass-rushing moves.

Barrett is a master at knowing when and where the QB is at all times, allowing him to create strip-sacks, throwaways, and even interceptions.

The speed of Barrett is unlike many others, as his get off is as quick as lightning, allowing space for him to operate shortly after the snap. Once he has an opening, he breaks down and finds his point of attack. From there, Barrett is rarely stopped as his hands and footwork are a work of magic. Because Barrett can beat you with all sorts of pass rush moves including spins, rips, and more, he is able to continually have success throughout an entire game as he switches up his approach every snap.

When he is not rushing the passer, Barrett is elite at setting the edge, forcing opposing running backs back into the middle of the defense.

The combination of all of these factors enables Barrett to be the best, as he has the physical attributes, intangibles, football intelligence, and a scheme built around his strengths allowing him to bully his challengers.

In the grand scheme of things, bringing back Barrett allows the Buccaneers to continue their defensive reign. For a team that did not have a training camp last season, the Bucs defense was unbeatable by the end of the 2020 season. The talented, young secondary was tested but grew up fast when it was time for them to shine.

The pass rush was electric down the stretch, even bailing out of the Bucs offense on multiple occasions throughout the playoffs.

With the highest priority guys back, the Buccaneers will look to take the next step on defense moving into the 2021 season.