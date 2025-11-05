Buccaneers open as favorites vs Patriots in Week 10 matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 10 with plenty of momentum and the attention of oddsmakers.
Sitting at 6-2 at the halfway mark of the 2025 season, the Buccaneers hold the second spot in the NFC playoff race and continue to prove they’re legitimate contenders.
Despite a stretch of injuries to key players, Tampa Bay has stayed consistent and now opens as favorites against the New England Patriots following their bye week.
Buccaneers Favored After Strong Start
The Buccaneers have been one of the most balanced teams in the league this season. Behind Baker Mayfield’s steady play and Todd Bowles’ disciplined defense, Tampa Bay has maintained control of the NFC South and kept pace with the conference’s best teams. Injuries to stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving have tested their depth, but the team has managed to adjust and keep winning.
As the Bucs return home to Raymond James Stadium, FanDuel lists them as 2.5-point favorites over the Patriots for Week 10. The betting line reflects Tampa Bay’s stability, even amid adversity, and shows that oddsmakers believe the team’s bye-week rest will help them come out sharp.
FanDuel Week 10 Odds
- Point Spread: Buccaneers -2.5
- Point Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -144, Patriots +122
The Patriots, meanwhile, come into this matchup looking to find consistency on offense. Tampa Bay’s strong defensive front and late-game toughness could make life difficult for New England, especially in a hostile environment where the Buccaneers have thrived this season.
Key Storylines Heading Into Week 10
The Buccaneers have earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s best fourth-quarter teams, winning four close games this season with late comebacks. That mental toughness will be key against a Patriots team that has struggled to close out games. Baker Mayfield’s leadership and command of the offense have kept Tampa Bay efficient, even when not at full strength.
Defensively, the Buccaneers will look to pressure New England’s quarterback Drake Maye early and often. Players like Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby and Antoine Winfield Jr. have been instrumental in creating turnovers and controlling the tempo. The return of some key offensive weapons after the bye could also boost Tampa Bay’s rhythm, allowing them to dictate the pace from start to finish.
With the NFC playoff race heating up, every win matters. This win could help Tampa Bay solidify its position near the top of the conference. The Buccaneers have proven they can overcome adversity, and now they have a chance to continue that trend against a much improved New England team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: The good and bad from Baker Mayfield so far this season for the Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' biggest NFC South competitor gains ground in Week 9
• 3 games that could change Buccaneers' playoff picture
• Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks joins USF athletics in big role
• Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles evaluates rookies halfway through season