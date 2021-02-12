Buccaneers Sign Three Free Agents, Including RB C.J. Prosise

The Buccaneers continue to fill out their offseason roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to bolster their depth entering the 2021 offseason, as the club has announced the signings of free agent running back C.J. Prosise, defensive tackle Sam Renner and center Donell Stanley on Friday.

This comes after the Buccaneers signed 11 players to future contracts on Wednesday.

Prosise spent three weeks with the Buccaneers practice squad during the 2020-21 playoff run, previously spending the 2020 season as a member of the Houston Texans. A former third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Notre Dame, Prosise has put together 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his five-year career, along with 411 receiving yards and a passing game score.

Prosise has appeared in 35 games in his NFL career, starting two.

Renner and Stanley both entered the league as undrafted free agents last offseason, Renner signing with the Los Angeles Rams and Stanley inking with the Miami Dolphins. Neither appeared in a game during their rookie seasons.

Renner recorded 56 tackles, five sacks, and nine tackles for loss in his 20 game career at Minnesota. Stanley appeared in 50 games during his career at South Carolina, making 38 starts on the offensive line.