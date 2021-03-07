Report: Tom Brady and Buccaneers Close To ‘Reworked’ Contract

With the new league year upcoming, the Bucs and Brady have decided to restructure his current two-year, 50 million dollar contract.

With a laundry list of free agents set to hit the market, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking steps to retain players such as Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, and others prior to the new league year on March 17th.

With plenty of free agents and not enough money to go around for each of them, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly come to save the day.

As ESPN's Josina Anderson reports, the Tampa Bay front office and Brady are planning to rework his two-year, $50 million dollar contract to free up as much cap space as possible.

On top of a rework of his current contract, a point has been made by the Bucs organization that an extension could be possible.

Last month, Bucs GM Jason Licht joined Rich Eisen on his show, and although he did not have detail to say about it, Licht hinted that an extension could be in the works.

"It is [an extension] a possibility. He certainly did not look like he slowed down at all this year."

For Brady, this news of a contract rework is nothing new, as he notoriously took less money in New England to allow his team to stay competitive at other positions instead of cashing out for himself.

Not only has Brady committed to this plan, but Wide Receiver Mike Evans has also said he would be willing to restructure his contract to help bring back those around him.

Brady has made it clear he would like to continue that procedure in Tampa, especially after winning a Super Bowl in his first season in the Cigar City.

Extension or not, the news that both the front office and Brady's representation are talking about is excellent as the Bucs would like to retain as many pieces of the 2020 Super Bowl Team as possible.